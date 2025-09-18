First of all, let me lay off the notion that white flight in Detroit began after the social action (read ‘riot’) of ’67. My mother was born in Detroit in 1910 and lived near Gratiot close to downtown. She told me they left for East Detroit because black people were moving into the neighborhood. That’s white flight. right?

That was who knows when? Probably during World War I. So in my family, white flight from Detroit began fifty years before the fires of ’67.

And another thing. The reason for white flight from Detroit was to get away from black people. All the other stuff about factories moving out and cheaper property taxes in the suburbs are true but they’re not the root of the thing. The root of the thing was racism, pure and simple. I know. I was there. I lived through it.

The first black man I ever saw was on the Gratiot Avenue street car heading downtown with my mom and sister. I might have been three or four. He was an old man with the wear of the world on his face. I said, ‘Look ma, that man got burnt.’ My mother gently boxed my head and told me to shush while the old man looked at me. His expression told me without telling me so, ‘You sure got that right, boy.’

Racism is a powerful thing. Back when I was in grade school a rumor came round that a black family was going to buy a home on Joann Street, the block where my friend Marshall Middleman lived. The word got out and white people from the neighborhood came out in droves. It was my first mass gathering. The street was filled with people when I got there. They were all oriented to the small front porch of the house that was about to be blackened, milling around, picking up whatever they could about what everybody else knew. It wasn’t a militant crowd but if some black family had driven up in their car, it probably would have changed with the tempo of the most aggressive. You know how those things go. Folks push each other to new heights and pretty soon it’s out of control. People get killed when things get out of control.

A few days later I heard the sale never came off. It might have been just a rumor, maybe one started by a real estate man who wanted to encourage home owners to sell out and flee, whitely. Come to think of it, within a year Marshal’s family moved out. I never saw him again. I remember him because he introduced me to ‘pig-sty grippers’ aka ripple-soled shoes.

In our neighborhood, Northeast Detroit, it took until the 1990s for blacks to infiltrate that wall of white. The last time I saw the old neighborhood was 2002 or so and Schoenherr was the demarcation line. Everything west of Schoenherr was almost all black. Then where I grew up between Schoenherr and Gratiot, north of Seven Mile was black and white. It would soon be all black. Then like most of the rest of the east side it would become abandoned, chock-a-block homes would be torn down and still today vacant lots take up the space where my neighbors lived when I was a kid.

I worked for the Detroit Free Press as a distribution manager in 1969 and ’70. So you can believe what I say is true. Back then that line of demarcation started somewhere around Dequindre along Seven Mile Road. It slowly moved east as it had been doing for donkey years. I believe it started in earnest when bankers and realtors got together and drew red lines on a map of the city. Inside the red line was where the black people were. Banks didn’t lend inside the red zone so people inside the red zone naturally wanted to get out. To do that they would move maybe one block across the red line and like that they inched their way year to year around Detroit until the racial migration reached Harper Woods east of where I grew up and abutting the Grosse Pointes.

Then something strange happened. The black people in the city moved out to the suburbs, too. The turmoil of the ‘60s also did some good. It pissed all over those red lines. I know this because last month I drove Jefferson up to 12 Mile Road and west to Gratiot going from St. Clair Shores to Roseville. Not far from where my Uncle Clayton and Aunt Jean had lived there were cops swarming all over the lawn and driveway of a house where, as I was passing, they were wheeling out of gurney with some wounded one upon it.

The shock to me as I drove 12 Mile last month was in realizing the suburbs are integrated. The suburban neighborhoods where the whites had flown are now peppered with all kinds of spicy people, blacks, browns, orange, red and green. And to the people who live there it’s a natural thing. I won’t say they all get along, but I will say they live among each other, integrated and better for it, in my opinion.

That means the derelict neighborhoods in north and east Detroit were abandoned first by whites then by blacks. And now those neighborhoods are a wasteland waiting for the breath of opportunity. That’s where I might help.

The City of Detroit was designed to hold two million people. Now it has a population of roughly 650,000. Think of the empty space. There is enough for urban forestry which is actually happening with a group called The Greening of Detroit. I don’t what to step on their gains, but I do want to suggest something which refers back to the headline: Land Back — Detroit. And like my scheme for an autonomous Le Détroit Free Trade Zone, it's also a pipe dream, so be forewarned.

The idea is to deed certain landownership rights to a willing coalition of Michigan Indian tribes,.or maybe just one. The model is what Menominee Chief Oshkosh came up with back in the 1800s. He saw neighboring lands were being clear cut and he wouldn't have that for his tribe’s forest. So he came up with a plan which exists to this day. In a format refined over the years it ensures the forest thrives and creates a certain income and employment for the Menominee.

Unlike Chief Oshkosh’s Wisconsin, there is no grand forest in Detroit. So the situation needs to be approached differently, but the concept is the same: A healthy forest providing jobs and cash. That could be done in Detroit. In some way, that's what Greening Detroit is doing, but they aren’t Indians. I’m proposing vacant lots in Detroit be given to the traditional local Indians to grow and steward in the New Forest Rez of Detroit.

The city and the tribal confederation would draw up their own red line map. But this time, instead of being a line to keep people in, it would be a line to keep trees in. Using the format successfully applied by the Bureau of Indian Affairs nationally, the city would be the title holder and would grant the rights of possession and control to the Indians which would allow them to live in and work on the forest, as the ancestors did for so many millennia.

Now if I only had a pair of ruby slippers; I would click them together three times to make it come true.