Map of GLRI projects

A little over five years ago the City of Toledo granted Lake Erie its own bill of environmental rights. As all geographers know, Toledo is at the extreme southwest corner of the lake named after the Iroquois-speaking Erie people whose ‘fyres’ were extinguished by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy led by the Seneca whom, incidentally, the Erie had initially attacked.

Ironically, Erie means peace and the City of Toledo is hoping their granting a legal personhood to the world’s 11th largest lake will bring a peaceful balance to the relatively shallow watered lake lapping at their quays and docksides.

Toledo is also the last stop of water from Le Détroit, the riverine corridor between Lake Huron and Lake Erie, so named by the first French explorers, and truncated to Detroit by we who need to name things.

Educated at a really great elementary school in Detroit, I learned the Detroit River was actually a straight and that’s what ‘detroit’ meant in French, ‘the strait’. None of my teachers and none of my reading told me the strait went from Port Huron to Toledo, but it does.

The important thing is Lake Erie is not a static thing. It is part of the Great Lakes system and receives water from its northern brethren (or in this case maybe sistern) via Le Détroit, the straight of Detroit. Erie’s fate is the Great Lakes fate. The City of Toledo’s actions should not be in isolation. Lake Erie is not in isolation. Environmental rights need to be extended over the entire Great Lakes. If so, the work of Great Lakes restoration can take on a new impetus, not that it isn’t moving along nicely under the EPA’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

According to them, “The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative accelerates efforts to protect and restore the largest system of fresh water in the world—the Great Lakes,” our Great Lakes. While the algae still blooms in too much profusion, things are getting better.

My recent trip ‘down river’ was an odd one because I came to it from the south rather than my old home base in northeast Detroit. I felt an affiliation with it right away because it was obvious so many things on the coast south of Detroit and north of Toledo were oriented towards the water. It used to be a place you turned your back on and dumped your waste in.

My first glimpse of Lake Erie in years was south of Gibraltar from the road. I suddenly felt like I was back in the islands again. The environment around me as I drove was healthy, not like I remembered it when I worked for the Free Press in the late 60’s. In those days, driving through Wyandot at four in the morning, the air was a sultry, tangible thing that smelled vaguely like tail wind. Now the chemical plants are gone, it seems, because the air is clean and the water is sweet. Good ting, mahn! Good ting!

For the record, ‘Down River’ is that part of Le Détroit between Toledo and Detroit. I’m betting clean air and clean water would not have come to the Down River area had it not been for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; and we wouldn’t have the GLRI without the EPA. The Environmental Protection Agency is one of those federal bureaucracies which will face Occam’s razor in the hands of a man who makes millions of dollars every day and thinks governing is a business. (For the record, it’s not.) Under Czar Elon’s savage hand the EPA and therefore the GLRI face economic and maybe even existential challenges.

That’s why it’s important to broadcast, as it were, the reasons why Elon should keep his musky hands off Great Lakes restoration.

Many economic and environmental gains have been attributed to GLRI’s 14 years of service. According to their ‘official website of the United States government’, “GLRi resources have also been used for projects that have prevented over 2.3 million pounds of phosphorus from entering the Great Lakes between 2015 and 2022.” “Over 6 million cubic yards of contaminated sediments have been remediated since the start of GLRI.” “A 2018 University of Michigan study showed that every dollar of federal spending on GLRI projects between 2010 and 2016 will produce $3.35 in additional economic activity in the Great Lakes region through 2036.”

Even without the entire Great Lakes having an environmental bill of rights,Toledo itself will be called upon for acts of environmental heroism. When Elon raises his razor, it will be up to Toledo to throw a blanket of jurisprudence over him. When that time comes they will need our support, and when the time comes Acorn Archive will shout it out.

Share

Leave a comment