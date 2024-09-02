The view from Pt. Pleasant Resort

Do politicians labor? Is showing up and talking, labor? Doing research is labor. I ask again, do politicians labor?

Case in point, the three commissioners elected to make the executive decisions for the people of Franklin County, Indiana. Their latest wrinkle has to do with solar farms. A solar producing company has proposed establishing solar installations in the county. Trouble is they want to do it on prime ag land. I’m for solar farms, but not on prime ag land.

We have a plethora of them in Richmond and they don’t bother me at all. In fact they make me feel more secure. Richmond is forty miles from Franklin County seat, Brookville. That’s important for what I’m going to say here. The commissioners have been dealing with this issue for at least a year now and their last action was to postpone it for another six months.

Presumably they need that time to get a report from their consultant du jour and ala carte. And this is where it gets raw to me. I want my representatives to do the research themselves. Oh not for every item that comes across their official agenda, but for the biggies I do.

In this case, all they had to do was drive 40 miles to see for themselves. In two hours they could have had a guided tour with dog and pony show. All their questions would be answered and their decision would be based on first hand knowledge. Is that too much to ask at the county level? I don’t think so.

That would be labor. I admit that. So I suppose I want my elected representative to be a laborer. Its the tangible work that gets results. Viva Labor Day!

The hardest tangible work I’ve ever done was in Montgomery County, Maryland, not far from Washington. In fact, the job site where I worked was receiving truckloads of broken D.C. concrete. They were building the underground at the time and we were repurposing their streets. The hardest job I ever had was stacking the walls of a dry ditch with rip rap made of concrete from the streets of our capital.

With a guy about my size in front of me, a front loader would drop a scope of rip rap between us, each of varying weights but somewhere around 50 pounds, and quick as you could, stack them up the sides of the ditch. The front-loader’s mechanical cup would swing back and scoop up the next bunch and we were supposed to have it all stacked before he swung back. Like that all day. One chance to stretch your back before humping to it again.

The hardest mental and physical combined was working at the Bayside Cafe which was literally besides Water Bay on the east end of St. Thomas. Hurricane Marilyn had kicked the cafe’s ass. Marilyn had combined with Luis which was sort of stalling out just east of the British Virgin Islands, It is a rare occurrence when two hurricanes combine. Only the Japanese had a name for it. I forgot the name long ago. But this meant when it turned and gained speed it had two eyes. Marilyn, the two-eyed hurricane. Hmmm, never thought of it that way before.

Anyway her surge ripped off Bayside's wooden deck and flooded the small kitchen. Nothing was working and it looked like hell. But Point Pleasant, the resort it was in, put a team of mostly volunteers together and we cleaned up the mess. Then the cafe owner asked me to manage the re-construction.

That went well so he kept me on as cook/manager/cashier/waiter/general dogs-body. It was in that capacity that I almost broke. When the cafe filled up, it was too big for one person. It almost never filled up, but when it did, it was like being pulled in all four directions at once, all terribly important at that exact time. The anxiety built to the breaking point then I realized I couldn’t. After that I did the best I could and we all got through it all right.

Mentally alone, the hardest labor I ever did was running two weeklies at once. I was editor of the Virgin Islands Business Journal when they instituted another weekly called ‘Quitin’ Time Guide’, an entertainment/advertising gadget. It took off like a rocket. Even the publisher of the Daily News, Pulitzer prize winning publisher I might add, recognized his former trainee with pride, calling me, ‘Mr. Editor’ before some landes we were chatting with outside of Alexanders in Franchtown.

But it was touch and go at first. Without going into too much detail, we were using a pirated version of QuarkExpress which meant we could only use it on one computer at a time, either production or editorial. It took a few weeks before we worked out the kinks of that exchange and until then on deadline nights with two papers there were times when my brain sweat.

I finish where I started: Do politicians labor? Certainly not on Labor Day. Now journalists, that’s another thing.

Share

Music Monday

Listen, oh listen to the Old Hippie Show. It’s on the radio ya know. 91.5 Fm WECI, 4-7 pm EDST. Like now, dude!