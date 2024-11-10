Fort Detroit circa 1707

Abbé Bréhat de Galinée knew surveying and geography. He also flourished an erudite pen and kept a detailed account of his visit to Detroit in 1670 with fellow Abbé Dollier, one of, if not the first such account by a European. Francois Dollier de Casson had been a cavalry officer before laying aside his sword and taking up the cross. Both joined La Salle in Montreal on his mission of discovery.

When the two missionaries learned that there were tribes around the Great Lakes that the Jesuit ‘black gowns’ had not gotten to, they were “determined to carry to these nations the knowledge of the true God.” In true Euro-Christian fashion, these Recollet missionaries considered the black-gowned Jesuits their enemies.

Thus, Dollier and De Galinée “bid adieu to Joliet and La Salle,” and in early spring 1670 “their canoes landed at Detroit.” What they found was a paradise. It was an enchanting scene…fresh virgin forests, broad sweeping river, graceful curves, limpid waters, thousands of fish, woodland flowers, sweet incense, music of the birds, gorgeous plummage…”above all was present that grand solemn silence only found in the heart of the forest, resting like a hushed benediction.” (This last, this vast silent benediction, is what attracts us Up North. It comes while standing in a forest that runs continuously north over the lakes and into upper Ontario.)

After walking around the area “with hearts overflowing with emotions of love and gratitude towards Him who had led their footsteps here, Dollier and De Galinée came upon a clearing in the center of which arose a grassy mound crowned by a rude stone idol.”

By other accounts, these missionaries had had a hard time of it on their approach to le Détroit, and they blamed this on spiritual malevolence caused by a great Manitou of the lakes. “This, then, was the great Manitou, of whom their guides had spoken, who held in his hand the winds, and whose mighty voice was heard in the story that swept over the lakes.”

Not recognizing that the environmental paradise they were encountering had anything to do with the balance between the great Manitou and the local people who believed in it and offered gifts in order to have a safe passage over the waters, they smashed it. “The missionaries, indignant at this exhibition of idolatry, broke the statue in a thousand pieces, and in its place erected a cross….”

“Taking the largest fragment of broken idol, the missionares lashed two canoes together and towed it to the deepest part of the river so that it should be heard of no more.” This it turns out was near Belle Isle, probably near the down-current point where the waters met and pushed the bottom deeper to accomodate their combined energies.

The legend says several Indians who came to pay homage to the Manitou found it missing with only stone fragments where their idol had been. They gathered them up in a sacred way and the fragments led the Indians to the spot off Belle Isle where the larger boulders had been jettisoned. The Spirit of the Manitou “had taken refuge under the deep, sombre shadow of Belle Isle. He bade them bring every fragment of his broken image and to strew them on the banks of his abode.” This they did and the shards were instantly converted into rattlesnakes, there to stand guard, and for whom the island was then named Rattlesnake Island.

Eight years later in 1678-79 on the Niagara Peninsula, Sieur de La Salle and his band of French explorers built a 45-ton brigantine. The commander “decided to name her the ‘Griffin’, in allusion to the arms of the Comte de Frontenac” which contained one.

Soon after the brandy bottle was smashed acoss its prow at its launching and the echoes of ‘Vive le Roi’ had died away the Prophet Metiomek “could no longer contain himself, and exclaimed: ‘Great Chief, you are too proud. You have shown contempt for the Great Spirit who rules all things, and you have set up an evil spirit on His throne….Metiomek, the prophet of his race, bids you beware; darkness, like a cloud, is ready to envelope you.—the Christian Indian’s curse rests on you and on your great canoe. She will sink beneath the deep waters and your blood shall stain the hands of those in whom you trusted!’”

LaSalle had Recollet Chaplains Hennepin and Zenoble along with him. They witnessed the prophet’s curse with dismay. Beyond that, La Salle’s men did not like the unholy name nor the carved wooden griffin on her bow. They petitioned in vain for it to be named after something holy. It was the first difference between captain and crew but not the last. The last was when they murdered La Salle. Instead of doing more exploring, they were ready to take the spoils. They filled the Griffin with valuable furs and started back for Montreal. What happened to them is a mystery today. “But Indian tradition sees the angry Manitous of the water surround the ill-fated ship and drift her into unknown realms.”

Metiomek prophisized the too-proud La Salle would die at the hands of those he trusted and so he did. He prophesized the great canoe Griffin would sink beneath the deep waters, and she did. Of Dollier and De Galinée nothing more is said, but of their deed, smashing the image of a great Manitou, the fate of the Grffin, its captain and crew, are the karmic price.

Quotes from Legends of Le Détroit by Marie Caroline Watson Hamlin, published in 1883

