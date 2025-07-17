PreScript: A ceasefire between Syrian forces and Druze militias in the southern Syrian city of Sweida has been negotiated by American, Arab and Turkish mediators. In spite of that, Israel bombed Damascus yesterday killing three people and wounding 30, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. They reported it caused the US to order Israel to “stand down.” An estimated 350 deaths have occurred in the conflict.

Right now might be the best chance for the emergence of a Kurdish free nation. Right now there are at least four countries with significant minority Kurdish populations: Turkey, Iran, Syria and Iraq. Even though Syria has the best organized, most successful direct democracy in Rojava, it is Iraq where the time is right now.

According to the Washington Kurdish Institute, "The time has come for a re-evaluation: either the Kurdistan Region’s rights within Iraq are robustly protected and expanded in line with the constitution, or the Kurds must be assisted in a peaceful process to achieve independence as a last resort if Baghdad remains intransigent.” The institute does not offer a favorite, but I’m for an independent Kurdistan as you’ll gather by my bias.