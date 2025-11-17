Ocalan

Peace is in the air in Turkey. The latest news coming from the august Financial Times is that Turkish President Erdogan might be open to letting Abdullah Ocalan out of his prison cell long enough to address a parliamentary commission specifically addressing what peace would look like for the Turks, Kurds and Arabs. As an optimistic former Turkish agricultural minister said, “As Turks, Kurds and Arabs, we will build peace together in this geography,” .

Erdogan’s stated though not his practiced goal is a terror-free Turkey. “We have reached a new juncture on the path towards a Turkey free of terrorism,” he said. His regime has been caught red-handed giving tangible support inside Turkey to ISIS militants.

It seems that juncture is actually Erdogan turning towards peace with the Kurds, something that was called ’startling’ by astute political observers. Erdogan’s jumping on the peace train happened one year after Ocalan’s Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announced it wanted to lay down its arms and make peace. This came about through the urging of Ocalan who declared from his Turkish prison cell, the time for fighting was over.

Erdogan knows Ocalan disbanded the PKK as a declaration of peace and apparently that’s why he’s considering allowing him to speak before the parliamentary commission. Cynical journalists point out the politics behind this repositioning.

It may be that embracing the Kurds is a political advantage to Erdogan should he decide to run for president again. With the backing of the Turkish Kurds like Ocalan and former Kurdish presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas who has been in jail since 2016, Erdogan would have an easier road to victory.

Whatever his motives, and I’m sure they are many and complex, Erdogan has pivoted towards peace. The Financial Times calls it “startling”.

Through his inner circle, Erdogan has also signaled that he might be open to the release of Demirtas which one Kurdish resident said would prove Turkey is serious about peace. In other words, this would be a tangible sign of his sincerity. For the average man in the street, the signs of peace between Turks and Kurds are simple. A Kurdish taxi driver said he’ll believe in peace when his child is allowed to study in Kurdish.

What startles the Financial Times should startle us. FT says if Ocalan speaks to the commission “set up to design the peace process it would mark a stunning return for a guerrilla leader still widely seen in Turkey as public enemy number one.”

DEM, the Turkey Kurdish party which has a place on that peace commission, is calling for more than one appearance by Ocalan before them. They want him to be part of the commission’s decision-making process. Reuters reports, “DEM has said the commission, on which it sits with other parties, should be allowed to engage Ocalan in prison given he remains central to Kurdish public opinion and was involved in previous peace efforts.”

If Ocalan is asked to address and even take part in the parliamentary commission, without the full support of the Turkish government, meaning Erdogan and his public relations apparatus, while it may be historic it may be effectively mute.

A Turkish legal expert said, “The same vagueness that doomed the 2013-15 process still exists; this commission’s reports won’t be binding.” And there’s another problem. Apparently the commission was not established by formal legislation. As the expert said, “Its actual power to bring about change” is in question.

It’s appropriate that Ocalan, who inspired the borderless autonomous administration direct democratic concept used in Rojava, would belong to a peace commission without legal foundation. And it’s ironic that with all this talk of peace, there is no talk of release for Ocalan himself, no talk of commuting Ocalan’s prison sentence.

Here’s a man with the intellectual power of a Bookchin and the leadership appeal of a prophet, a man who has proven he can deliver peace to a world that gravely needs it and he wastes away in solitary confinement on a Turkish prison island.

Free Ocalan and even jaded journalists would believe Erdogan is sincere about peace.

Share