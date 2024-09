Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

What does Karrma

have to do with time

&

vice versa?

Time heals

all wounds—

That's just about it.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Good deeds and bad

mark in time

yet—

time heals all wounds.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Good deeds negate

the bad ones

by equal degree—

little good negates

little bad.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Thought's count—

by the way.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Good advice that—

by the way

which I think means,

Be careful—

Do good—

Then— don't worry.

