After the debate someone said he (or she) doubted whether anyone was swayed one way or the other by the vice presidential debate last night. I surely wasn’t. But I did see a glimpse of the future. I saw a gentlemanly encounter that was healthy for ourselves and the democracy, which I’m forced to defend even though I think it works like crap.

I saw the Republican Party after Trump and it looked like J.D. Vance. I came to the debate-watch pre-judged against Vance. It was him admitting he lied about the Haitians in Springfield eating local pets. And that’s an ugly Vance. He showed another side last night. Oh, he also showed the ugly side, but I actually believe that was not him, not the core him anyway.

He admitted his parents were Democrats which means he was a Democrat prior to his political positioning. In that he is like Trump and Reagan who were both Democrats until the lust for power took hold.

It reminds me of a family of attorneys here in the Whitewater Valley. The father who is my age actually made it to Washington D.C. back in May of ’71 when about 400,000 of us protested the Viet Nam war. I was there, too. I spent the whole week in a psychotic state of surreal possibilities. He came for the big weekend finale when we enacted our civil disobedience and most of us got locked up in RFK Stadium, as I recall. I didn’t get caught.

The point is this lawyer was a Democrat. He lived in a democratic town and raised a democratic family, that is, until his number one son got old enough to read the winds of politics and saw the fastest way to rise in political power was to be a Republican. In other words, like Reagan, Trump and Vance, #1 son joined the Republican Party not for idealistic reasons but for personal power and prestige.

Last night Vance actually espoused ideas for solving our woes that struck me as kinda Socialist, and Gov. Walz agreed with him. There were other times when Vance agreed with Walz. It was something we haven’t seen in American politics in far too long, something like statesmanship, which is a higher order of politics. (For what it’s worth, Vance called Walz Tim, Tim called him Senator Vance.)

But along with what were really sensible ideas, and way off the Trump/Project 25 platform, Vance lit up the crazy lamp over and over again when he employed his version of Trump-speak. For instance, when it comes to the environment he said the US had the cleanest economy in the world.

So what we saw was both sides of Vance, the boy with the Democrat roots and the poli-wonk with the Trump-hate overlay. Walz saw this too and mentioned it. And it is basically, what gives me hope for the future of our Republic.

Actually, after the debate I felt if the ticket were flipped and Vance and Walz were running for president I wouldn’t be so sanguine about a Harris/Walz victory next month.

P.S. Something Vance said about the economy needs a little fleshing out. He said the cost of housing has risen 60% presumably under the Biden/Harris administration. He was talking about how hard that is on new home buyers, but numerically new home buyers are chump change compared to the number of existing homeowners in America. I’m one and I see that 60% rise from another point of view. I’m 60% richer because the value of my house has skyrocketed. And that holds true across America.

I recently checked out the HUD houses-for-sale site in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio and two things struck me. The lack of HUD foreclosed houses available but also the prices. They are obscene! The only bargain was a nice looking house in the Upper Peninsula going for $70,000. There will be a time when global warming will make Michigan’s Upper Peninsula a real estate hot spot, but unless I live to be as old as Jimmy Carter, it won’t be in my lifetime.

Still, for you young whipper-snappers, it’s food for thought. Like Hemingway, (and last night’s debate) you too could go fishing in the Big Two-Hearted River.

