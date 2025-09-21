Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times was laughed out of court. Well, if not literally, it was laughed at out of court. What remains of our late night comedy teams made light of it and the audience laughed. So it was literally laughed at out of court.

In court, the judge who heard the case called it ‘decidedly improper.’ I know that legal language is sometimes fraught with contrary meanings, but neither ‘decidedly' nor ‘improper’ are confusing legal terms ergo I feel safe saying the judge meant what he said, Trump’s lawsuit was ‘decidedly improper’.

How far is it from ‘decidedly improper’ to ‘frivolous’? If they run in tandem, as I suspect, then Trump's Johnnys brought a frivolous lawsuit against the New York Times. By doing so they have given the New York Times the ability to seriously curtail the plethora of other frivolous court cases sure to be wielded by this dangerous anti-American political machine. It's what they do. It's how they fight. And the Great Gray Lady has a chance to bust their chops.

Apparently, there is recourse for frivolous lawsuits. They range from dismissing the case to pursuing ‘vexatious litigant’ status. Does that not fit to a ’T’ Trump’s legal machinations? I wonder if this ‘vexatious litigant’ thing is as good as it sounds? To the layman observer Donald J. Trump is a vexatious litigator. In his case it’s more like a serial vexatious litigator.

Google AI (which seems redundant) provides this: “Vexatious litigant status is a court-imposed restriction placed on individuals who frequently file lawsuits, motions, or appeals that are frivolous, meritless, or brought in bad faith to harass, delay, or cause unnecessary expense to others.” Is this not what we witnessed in Trump v NY Times?

“This status can lead to significant consequences, including monetary sanctions, dismissal of future filings without a hearing, and limitations on their ability to access the court system, thereby preventing abuse of the legal process.”

So not only could the vexatious litigator be made to pay the other side’s legal fees, they could also be banned from the courts altogether. Oh happy day, when the New York Times brands Donald J. Trump a vexatious litigator.

PS If this seems important to you, please share it with whoever might be inclined to make it happen.

