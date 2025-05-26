The CEO of Bayer, the maker of the popular weedkiller Roundup, told the Wall Street Journal that the end of the road for Roundup was “months, not years” away. To that we environmentalists shout, Hurray!

I’ve been reporting about the harmful effects of Roundup (glyphosate) since the ‘90s when the Union of Concerned Scientists studied it and found it not only cancerous but insidious. In the past few years people have been taking first Monsanto, then Bayer, to court over the ubiquitous product and winning. It is estimated to have cost the company $10 billion so far and the court cases just keep a’comin’.

What I found insidious was the Union of Concerned Scientists’ discovery that glyphosate when it hits the ground keeps working its way down until it reaches water. Since Roundup is so popular it is highly likely that anyone who lives over an aquifer and draws their water from a well is probably ingesting this poison as an invisible and unwanted byproduct.

So unless the company can get court protection against these lawsuits, they will stop making Roundup. According to Organic Bytes from Organic Consumers Association, Bayer produces about 40% of the world’s supply of glyphosate.The Wall Street Journal reported back in March the company told “farmers, suppliers and retailers that it may stop selling Roundup.” This means US farmers will have to turn to China for their weed killer, making it subject to Trump’s tariffs du jour which could be as high as 145%.

It looks like this legal attack on Roundup has gained something like institutional status. I just did a Google search for ‘Roundup lawsuits’ and the first thing that popped up was rounduplawsuits.org and on the first page it says, "Have you developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup? Then there’s a blank form where you can “Get a Free Case Review Now.” Easy as that.

There’s an interesting twist to this lawsuit business and as usual it's in the small print. The webpage says, “If you or a loved one developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma or one of its subtypes from exposure to Roundup and other glyphosate weed killers, we can help you get compensation.” The twist is in the “other glyphosate weed killers.” I read this as meaning other companies which produce weed killers made with glyphosate are subject to litigation just like Bayer.

It seems to me this will steer companies away from producing glyphosate at all. This will effect many, many US farmers. Those of us who live in the Midwest know that wholesale poisoning of the farm fields is a bazaar rite of Spring. Those farm hands who are at the sprayers end are certainly at risk if the poison they’re using is cancerous which I assume most are or at least have been. Now with the sharp legal teams beating the bush for clients so they can sue big bucks Bayer and whomsoever the writing’s on the wall for Roundup and lookalikes.

Here again the court system steps in and saves us from ourselves. Roundup has been publicly shamed for the past 30 years but that hasn’t stopped first Monsanto then Bayer from making it. It's money that did that. Money and the hounds of legal profession. May their teeth grow ever longer.

Bayer recognizes the assault. On their website they call them "the litigation industry.” Here’s their side: “Despite the clear science behind the safety and benefits of Roundup, the litigation. Industry has identified Roundup as its latest in a long list of targets.” (Targets like Big Tobacco, et al.) Bayer continues after being so rudely interrupted, “It is spending millions and making billions suing the most widely tested herbicide in the world — and the impact will be felt by farmers and everyday Americans.”

Everyday Americans will need to pick their weeds another way and farmers would be wise to adapt a form of natural farming minimizing the use of chemicals. As in days of old, something sustainable that works with nature, not simply extracting from her.

Maybe it's time to update the Whole Earth Catalog again.