While war begins to broil in the Middle East, we focus on some kind of a showdown between Iran and Israel. This is the exterior which the world sees with cringing eyes. But inside both Iran and Israel storms are brewing.

Going to war is the way for both Bibi Netanyahu and Ali Khamenei to ensure their grasp on power. There has been ample media coverage detailing Netanyahu’s tenuous grip on the reins of power in Israel. The civil unrest there has been growing and is a major concern for Israeli leaders.

Inside Iran the protestors from the Amini Uprising are being persecuted, tortured and executed, causing the inner spring of civil unrest to compress further and further. Leaders in Iran have held its citizens under an iron grip. Like Israel, this creates a pressure cooker effect which must keep them up at night.

They have reason to be concerned. In a word, ‘Bangladesh!’