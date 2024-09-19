‘Invest in Love’

Love needs not leaders
but leaders need love
Viewing enemies with the eyes of love
is where common ground begins
Love is winning through friendship and understanding
If love is a weakness, weaken me
Love in politics takes courage
Women of Zimbabwe Arise know
‘The power of love can conquer the love of power’
Love-force hath powerful synergy
Synergize it! Hey ah!
‘Cut off the chain of hate!’ Dr. King cries
Center our lives on the ethics of love
Love motivates others
Love’s power is immense
God is love
Why not we?
