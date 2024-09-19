Acorn Archive
‘Invest in Love’
Inspired by Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s essay
Gary A Schlueter
Sep 19, 2024
silhouette of woman doing heart sign during sunset
Photo by Aziz Acharki on Unsplash

Love needs not leaders

but leaders need love

Viewing enemies with the eyes of love

is where common ground begins

Love is winning through friendship and understanding

If love is a weakness, weaken me

Love in politics takes courage

Women of Zimbabwe Arise know

‘The power of love can conquer the love of power’

Love-force hath powerful synergy

Synergize it! Hey ah!

‘Cut off the chain of hate!’ Dr. King cries

Center our lives on the ethics of love

Love motivates others

Love’s power is immense

God is love

Why not we?

