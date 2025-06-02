Hoping to advance the cause of joy and revolution, I give you: The three pillars of Ocalan: (1) direct democratic struggle agains the capitalist nation-state; (2) the struggle for ecological sustainability (3) the struggle for gender emancipation.

The first two are talked about regularly here, there, and everywhere, but the third one, not so much. At least, not as an active goal. When we hear anything that has to do with gender emancipation, it is labeled LGBQetc or Trans. As the later, it is vilified to the point of hysteria. Trans people are targets of so much hatred some are killing themselves because they can’t even be who they are. Hounded by scoundrels out of their very lives.

We who watch sympathetically from the sidelines feel helpless in this battle. That’s because we didn’t have the concept of gender emancipation as an action in our social armor, but we do now, thanks to Abdullah Ocalan and his concept, Democratic Confederalism.

Emancipation is a word we associate with slavery, and that’s why it is ultra applicable here. We, every one of us, are subject to homophobia and that's what we need to free ourselves of. Homophobia, what an insidious tripwire. It is probably the one thing that bi-sexual people have over the rest of us; they are more free of homophobia. Instead of being afraid, they dive right in. I’m not saying it’s a path for everyone, but it is a lesson for everyone. Don’t be afraid of sexuality, yours, mine, or their’s.

I lost a friend to homophobia recently. I've known him for over 40 years. We live over a thousand miles apart and keep in touch by phone with occasional in persons every few years. A long, steady friendship. Then one day when I called, he didn’t answer which was not unusual because he screens his calls, but he didn’t call back either, which was unusual. He’d had health problems so I got worried. I called him for three days and finally left a message telling him we were still brothers and I was worried. He called back and after stumbling and mumbling he finally said he was afraid people would think we were a gay couple, that’s why he didn’t call back. Before that we were planning to meet. It had been a couple of years. That bent my mind with what feels like a permanent kink. I mean this has never come up in 40 years. Why now?After hours of long thinking, I realized he’d developed homophobia. And I seem to have lost my friend. The bond feels broken. All for what? Homophobia!?

It could be worse. Grown men strike out at one another because of homophobia. They are afraid and feel they need to fight it with their fists. The stories of the damage homophobia does are continuous. They are past, present and future. Wouldn’t it be nice if it weren’t? Wouldn’t it be nice if we were emancipated genderwise?

What would that look like? A little more love! Maybe a lot more love. Imagine being fearless about the sexuality of others, or what others thought of yours. Bringing it back to Ocalan and Direct Democracy, gender emancipation would be a serious blow to the capitalist-nation state because it breaks down borders, invisible borders which now uphold the hyper-hierarchy that thrives on the capitalist-nation state.

Apparently this is Pride Month. I was alerted to this by Judith LeBlanc of Native Organizers Alliance. In her weekly report she wrote, “This Pride month, we’re reminded that defending Two-Spirit people’s human rights is a return to our original ways and a vital part of re-Indigenizing our society.” So my call to take action against homophobia has a larger, indigenous meaning. As Ms LeBlanc writes, “Two-Spirit people…have always held sacred roles in our societies.” Meaning not only were traditional Indians not afraid of queer people, they assigned them sacred roles. That seems sane to me, something our society could become if and when we become free of homophobia

