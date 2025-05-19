For the first time in like forever Japan has barred its teeth at the United States. Even then it was mild but it was heard round the world, if we consider the Financial Times having global reach. That earnest organ called Japan’s finance minister declaration a “rare baring of the teeth.” Katsunobu Kato said that the country’s $1.13 trillion in US Treasury holdings was a card to be dealt with in future trade talks with Trump’s vacillation-nation team.

This report came from Joshua Kurlantzick in Asia Unbound. In it he listed other Asian countries who are standing up to the US under Donald Trump. Along with Japan they include South Korea where presidential elections on June 3 strongly favor the Democratic Party candidate. The opposition party is still in “horrible” shape “because of the attempted coup.” Kurlantzick thinks “they have almost no chance in the presidential election.” The Democratic Party candidate called Trump’s tariff policy the ‘madman theory.’

The city-state of Singapore, which I visited on R&R by the way, and its neighbor Malaysia are both looking more towards China than the US for long-term stability in trade negotiations. In both, the US image “has been badly degraded.” It is only natural that it should be. When an executive order can overrule Congressional mandate, instability is but a whim away.

Per Kurlantzick, “Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a longtime fighter for democracy and once very close to the United States, has shifted toward favoring China.” This is happening around the world and I believe it’s because of China’s focus on trade and the United States’ focus on military pressure. Trump’s unstable trade and tariff policies, coupled with the vagaries inherent with an ever-changing leadership, have finance ministers around the world looking for stability. China offers stability while Trump’s US offers instability.

But the swing to the left which Trump, through his policies and peopling, is enhancing, began long before Trump was elected a second time. South America is steadily marching left with Lula defeating Bolsanaro in Brazil, and with the popular election of Gustavo Petro in Columbia.

In Chile Gabriel Boric rose from leading student protests in 2011 to the office of the President in 2022. All of them face harsh opposition from right wing parties, but I’ll bet the Trump effect is weakening even that hard-case opposition.

We all saw what happened this year in North America where the left-leaning Trudeau was set to lose the Canadian presidential election until Trump began to blow his horn about making Canada the 51st state. He effectively blew away the opposition, his supporters north of Superior.

The same song was heard in Australia. As Kurlantzick wrote, “Trump also helped the Australian Labor Party, fairly unpopular until recently, enjoy a massive turnaround in public opinion and win recent natonal elections.” He added, “It won by a landslide.”

Trump has land sliding around the world. Mt Helena's got nothing on this boy.

The Council on Foreign Relations reports a “surprise result” in Romania where “a centrist defeated a far-right candidate … by an around eight-point margin.” And judging by voter participation surging to a 25-year high, this was an important popular decision.

In Portugal and Poland things are leaning away from the far-right movement which had been gaining traction with the promise of Trump, but seems to be losing their momentum due to the fact of him.

In Portugal the center-right party who won the most seats in the legislative election over the weekend, said it would not govern with the far-right party who tied with the center-left Socialists for second. This means the center-right in power will work with the center-left and thereby be influenced in that direction.

In Poland the prime minister is more powerful than the president and the current prime minister is Donald Tusk who is pro-European. The recent Round Two presidential election saw Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski have a one-point lead over the populist right candidate. There will be a runoff election. on June 1st. If Mayor Trzaskowski, a liberal, wins he will replace current nationalist President Andrazej Duda, meaning Poland will move even closer to the unifying cluster of Europe.

There seem to be two factors influencing this move to the left and away from the sound and fury of Trump’s United States. One is ideological where electors are opposed to authoritarian oligarchies. The other is practical where decisions to move away from Trump’s America are based on financial matters. Both are powerful, both are subtle and both combined form an anti-Trump inertia that is sweeping the globe.

Music Monday

Listen to Uncle Pat’s the Old Hippie Show Monday’s from 4-7 pm on WECI 91.5 FM Earlham Collage Radio

Share