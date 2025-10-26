A guy named Chris Harden took the time to drive every district in Detroit and video tape them. I found him through what he calls ‘the evil YouTube algorithm’ which deduced from my viewing habits I would be interested in Harden’s work. I was. I still am. Otherwise I wouldn’t be writing about it. It being the subject Detroit.

If you are an ex-patroit Detroiter living wisely elsewhere, I recommend you look up your old neighborhood on Chris Harden’s YouTube channel. I did and it moved me deeply and emotionally. I was especially interested n his program about Detroit’s Red District, so called by the police because it is the most dangerous, crime-ridden section of the city. It’s called postal district 48205 where I grew up. That was before postal codes. Back then postally we were just Detroit 05.

Harden’s camera style is primitive, usually showing the street view as the car drives on, then sometimes showing a side view of the houses, or lack of them, side by side in a rush. In this segment Harden did a pilgrimage to the now vacant lot where once stood the house Eminem grew up in. I was pleased and proud that it was not far from Osborn High School, my alma mater. While he probably never went to Osborn, it’s our hood that shaped him.

Chris swung east on McNichols or Six Mile and I began to recognize vague things here and there. Then he turned north on Schoenherr and a light went on. This exactly here was the heart of Griener village and later Conners Creek village, a German influenced community which had its own school system. The Benjamin Franklin Library should have been in the sweep of our vision as we turned. Maybe, maybe not. Too blurry to see.