Al Jazeera journalist Nils Adler just came back from a very rare visit to a Scandinavian ISIS prisoner being held at al Hol prison camp along with another 40,000 mostly mothers and children. After a long interview Adler said he couldn’t tell if the fellow had changed his ways or if he was still an ISIS fighter aka MIGA (Make Isis Great Again).

The host of the podcast Kevin Hirten began by saying, “Northeast Syria is a world apart.” He concluded calling it, “the most important area of the world that no one seems to know how to deal with or even want to talk about.”

That’s a shame because what’s going on there is globally and historically significant. A direct democracy is ten years old in Rojava. It receives no international recognition because it is an autonomous region. Yet it is mighty in battle. It led the fight against ISIS in the Mideast when that wave of darkness looked like it was going to engulf the world. The fighting forces of Rojava were the spearpoint that punctured the ISIS juggernaut and then they got saddled with their captives.

The podcast host Kevin Kirten explained that the Syrian Defense Force aka Rojava (though the name Rojava was never heard throughout) was strapped with these prisoners after they pushed ISIS out of NE Syria. That Kurdish-led, US-backed force which decapitated ISIS in 2014 begat a new form of democracy, sort of indirectly. Out of the fire of that crucible Rojava was born. It was designed to not be national and therefore not to have borders. But that’s a little too diaphanous for the hard border bound nations who rule the world order.

Abdullah Ocalan studied Murray Bookchin and came up with Confederated Democracy, a way of governing bottom-up, rather than top-down. It is heterarchy as opposed to hierarchy. It is power to the people, not power to the state. It is orders of action going up to be enacted, not coming down upon us from some mythical Mt. Olympus. It is power jolting upward, rather than like Reagan’s pee trickling down on the people.

Ocalan, who has been locked up in a Turkish prison since 1999, has never been to Rojava though it is his ideological brain-child. A speech Ocalan was expected to make last week has been rescheduled for early in March. In it he is expected to outline an accord which will allow for Kurdish freedoms and Turkish rule as per an attenuated status quo. Unfortunately, they didn’t get into recent political history on this podcast.

Adler described a global situation which is putting the pinch on the keepers of those 65,000, in all m/l, ISIS prisoners and detainees. The move to the right we saw most recently in Germany, is causing a pincer that could snap the lid of those prison camps and free those 65,000 MIGA fanatics.

The countries of origin such as Germany, Great Britain, France, Sweden and others have put roadblocks on accepting their own nationals who are in the camp. The way to lower the number of prisoners in those camps is for the home countries of those prisoners to take them back. The US has taken back a handful.

Though most of the inmates are from Syria and Iraq, there are many more from other nations. But that road is now blocked by these new right wing governments who in truth are in power because of their strong anti-immigration stance. But there’s immigration and there’s immigration. This is neither. This is re-patrician of a natural born citizen who may never have been an expatriot.

Adler especially pointed out the children of these ISIS fighters are themselves innocent and they are equally citizens of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Sweden and/or the rest. “You cannot place blame on those children,” Adler said. “There is some irony that they (Euro governments) were not taking care of their children.”

He left us with some hope that the new government in Syria will see that these children and their mothers, at least, “will be repatriated.”

He confirmed there are two prison camps al Hol and Roj. Al Hol has many women and children who are living in “dire conditions.” The camp is one of the most dangerous places in the world to raise children, he said. There are some schools being run by very plucky NGO’s but initially mothers thought it was too dangerous to send their kids there, but he said now they are seeing the need for their child to have some book-larnin’.

Roj is smaller and a little cleaner than al Hol. It has around 25,000 inmates.

Regarding Rojava’s fate vis a vis the new Syrian government led by President Ahmed Al Sharaa, Rojava leaders were all over the place. Some felt they could work with the new government in Damascus; others were “deeply suspicious”.

One Rojava speaker said, “Our greatest fear is that we are going to regret the fall of Assad.” The Assad regime had a sort of hands-off policy to Rojava whose troops, the SDF, were fighting a common enemy Turkey and its many proxies.

Adler eventually came away saying, “That’s not to say, they can’t work together.’ I add, they already have during the fighting which led to Assad’s overthrow. The SDF continues to fight remnants of Assad’s army, which is of direct service to Al Sharaa, something he can not fail to recognize.

Adler said he talked to one of the founders of the SDF who said they were willing to become part of the Syrian Army. That is a stance they have had since Al Sharaa came to power. (Turkey seems to be the obstacle to making this happen.)

Hirten asked what the consequences would be if the US pulled their troops out of the region? Adler said, “It could be huge!” The only outside country even remotely recognizing Rojava’s right to existence is the US, as exemplified by their troop presence. US convoys going up and down the roads reassure the local people both in a physical and psychological sense, he said.

The local people like the US troops and if they were to leave Adler said it would be a “breach of promise.” He pointed out US AID funding which is used to support the prison camps was already stopped for a few days but currently there is a temporary extension. What happens if that extension is made the object of a DOGE cost-efficiency cut? The world would quickly recognize (again) what heroes are Rojava and the SDF.

Podcast: The Take on ISIS prison camps in NE Syria