The Cleveland Indians had to change their team name because popular opinion concluded they were not, in fact, Indians. Shouldn’t that apply to Indiana, too?

I live in Indiana and have discovered that while Michigan has 12 federally recognized Indian tribes, Indiana, for whom the name tolls, has none. It’s a shame to say the same is true of Kentucky and those once mad cradles of Indian civilizations Illinois and Ohio. But Indiana bears the name of the place which originally meant, the place for the Indians. That can’t be right cause there are none, not officially.

Originally this territory was one of the many set-asides which were promised to the tribes as the American culture began to engulf them, a process that took hundreds of years and took many forms and many an evil motive. At Vincennes, Tecumseh told William Henry Harrison to his face that the white man dba the United States had broken every treaty it ever made with the original people. Harrison could not refute hm, he could only rattle his sword, which we see so prominently in the portrait made of that monumental meeting. For the record, Harrison would later become president, but before that he invaded Indian Territory when he ignited the fury at Tippecanoe. Yep! He had to travel many, many miles on ground where he was forbidden by treaty to be.

The old Northwest Territory consisted of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, the UP and part of Minnesota near Lake Superior. I recognize the upper reaches, the furthest northwest in the Northwest Territory as Black Duck territory. They were Souian-speaking and I believe they are the people the French scribes at the time named as the Copper People. Before the onslaught of the Ojibway around 1500 CE, their culture probably mined the copper at Isle Royale and on the Keweenaw Peninsula. The line of Siouan-speaking people began in the north with the Black Duck then down to the Winnebago or HoChunk near Green Bay, Wisconsin. From there the trace follows the Mississippi south through the Osage, Omaha, Ponca and Quapaw people to the ancient trade regime centered at Poverty Point in northeast Louisiana. Taken that way, I see the Siouan arch reaching from the source of the copper on Lake Superior southward along a trade route that began seven thousand years ago. Talk about, Far out!? Of course, I could be wrong.

No help here about what to call Indiana after it goes the way of the Cleveland Indians and so many others. As much as I hatefully respected the Washington Redskins, as soon as the name ‘redskin’ was exposed to public scrutiny intelligence took root and we all learned that ‘redskin’ was the dollar that was paid for an Indian, as in Indiana, scalp back in the frontier days. Imagine the kind of scalp hunters that policy coddled and even created, which was worse.

Imagine the lives of terror those Indians survived?

No, ‘redskin’ as a team name was bad. The Cleveland Indians was a tighter call, in my view. Indians call themselves Indians. They use the term in their tribal names sometimes. Think Blackfeet Indians. But their use of it is right and proper because they own it. As far as I know, the Cleveland Indians never paid a penny for the use of the Indian name; they never shed a drop of blood for it; they never were slated for extermination either in body or in spirit; they have no scars which may never heal. Yet knowing the real Indians, if the Cleveland team would have negotiated with them, consulted them after the fact, of the right attitude, in the right place, I believe they’d have been able to keep on as the Cleveland Indians.

Be that as it may, there is a tide moving in the direction of renaming anything offensive or culturally inappropriate. Of course that tide has been affected by the Trump juggernaut but it’s still there, at its source, in our individual minds and in the public mind we create.

I’ve never heard of anyone, especially any Indigent one, who has complained about the use of Indian in Indiana, but that’s not going to stop me.

There is more than the similarity in words, the last letters tell a story, too. The ’s’ in Indians is as the ‘a’ is in Indiana. As the ’s’ is the pluralness of the thing, the ‘a’ is the statement of territory of it, it being Indiana, the territory of the Indians.

Say this idea takes wheels and a rumbling is heard from the Red Deal people, what’s next?

A new name!

What’s that going to be? That’s for who to decide?

How about South Michigan? It is south of Lake Michigan.

How about Adena? Although the Adena Estate for which this cultural interaction era is named was in Ohio, as a present culture, Adena lasted longest in Indiana. And as it swept into the Ohio River Valley and beyond it came from the southwest. It was a mound building culture. Most are of reasonable size, but others, like in Miamisburg, Ohio are spectacularly large. It seemed to have come in culturally intact, as sort of a cultural juggernaut. As such it came to Indiana first and stayed here longest. Only Adena-like burial practices have been found in Illinois, which seems to mean that the migration may not have come from the Mississippi and up the Ohio. Perhaps it took an overland route from the source somewhere in northeast Louisiana?

Adena is a culture which elided into what can be called the highest culture ever achieved by North AmerIndians —

the Hopewell. Experts who determine these things by the art of each culture have pronounced Hopewell contributions the finest. Those who study the Hopewell building patterns around Newark, Ohio and southward attest to their finesse in astronomy and celestial phenomena. They maintained a coast to coast trade network that operated both peacefully and religiously. They were a heterarchical society without leaders and ladders to success. They shared their success through their trade network.

But Hopewell would not serve as a good replacement name for Indiana. Taken by syllable, it rings a positive note. But I sense we’d rather be Hoosier than Hopewell.

If nothing else, this could be used as part of a bargaining scheme for those Red Dealers. Threaten Indiana with a public relations nightmare which could result in a name change, or give over some of its pristine forest land for Indian reserves and preserves. In essence, Make Indian Reservations In Indiana, or else….

