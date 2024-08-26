Caption: The wild Whitewater River near Metamora, Indiana

My latest prediction is that Indiana and Wyoming will be the last two states to legalize marijuana, if it came to that. It’s my opinion that before his final ‘Sayonara’, Joe Prez will legalize it enough nationally to make Indiana, at least, re-think their current approach.

From what I’ve seen after 22 years of close observation Indiana legislators are not good at thinking and to them re-thinking is an insult. The state has been gerrymandered red with the only blue being the cities where people live in closer proximity ergo are not as friggin’ uptight about neighbors and their importance to community.

Writing in Franklin County Observer, issue 1308 by the way, and emailed to you free of charge upon your emailed request, Sara Duffy gives us ‘Questions & Answers About Marijuana Possession in Indiana.’ Thank you, Sara. Now I know what I’m in for.

As I’ve written earlier I made my pilgrimage to Oxford, Ohio to purchase legally on the third or fourth day it was available. For the record, I did not smoke any until I got home.

Now I learn from Franklin County Indiana Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp “Possession of marijuana is illegal” in Indiana, although if Michigan is any example, jurisdictions like say Richmond or Franklin which both abut Ohio, could slacken the laws as happened in Ann Arbor long before statewide legalization.

By the way, I knew it was illegal (but not in my house). What I didn’t know is “a prior drug conviction can increase a misdemeanor offense for marijuana to a felony.” Lot to unpack there.

First of all it seems to be a misdemeanor offense first time out. Then as written the police person who pops you has the right to take you down as a felon for smoking a joint, if you’ve got a prior. That’s downright Texan!

Luckily here in Indiana law enforcement is done on an as-needed basis, rather than an in-your-face approach taken in Ohio and Michigan. When Michigan went fully legal on December 6, 2018. I drove to Niles shortly thereafter. Somewhere along the way, I saw a TV news report from an Indiana border sheriff who admitted they were not going to police the border for possible weed carriers. They did that in Nebraska when Colorado went legal. Apparently, that didn’t work out too well. Neighbors of mine who drove to Colorado to cop, said they just stayed off the interstate and everything was cool.

Prosector Huerkamp did not say if Franklin County sheriff’s deputies would be doing a Nebraska along Brookville/Oxford Pike. Seems a waste of time and money, and you don’t know who you might catch in your little drag net. Besides the county would make more money and have less hassles if they just legalize it. To quote Peter Tosh, ‘Hey ah! Hey ah!’

Incidentally, Factoid Flash! Source ‘Wikipedia’ — “During fiscal year 2021, the state of Michigan collected $175 million from a 10% excise tax on recreational cannabis. That money was given back to counties, towns, cities, and townships, each municipality receiving over $56,000 for every recreational retail location in its boundaries.”

That’s why Michigan border towns like Morenci which currently has three such places has newly blacktopped streets. And that’s why places like Portland which turned up its nose at such low life undertakings originally, later turned those same noses down to the grindstone of reality that is ‘extree’ revenue.

Franklin County could easily have five cannabis stores. Here in Richmond it would be more like 15. Using the 2021 Michigan stats that’s a quarter million per year to Franklin County and a three quarters of a million to Richmond. And that’s steady money annually and again if Michigan is any example, more likely to grow than fade.

Check this. On the last day of February 2024, the Michigan Department of Treasury distributed “more than $87 million going to 269 municipalities and counties.” The department reported, “For the state of Michigan’s 2023 fiscal year, this means each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $59,000 for every licensed retail store and micro-business located within its jurisdiction.”

This tells me Wikipedia’s figures are probably wrong, but let’s ride this wave a little further. Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) adds, “Aside from the more than $87 million in disbursements to municipalities and counties, $101.6 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $101.6 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.” Maybe that’s why Morenci’s roads got resurfaced so quickly.

Indiana municipalities would be wise to jump on this tax revenue cash cow. Cannabis Business Times headlines “Michigan’s Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Up 21% From Last Year; The nation’s second-largest market reported nearly $1.1 billion in sales through the first four months of 2024.” Sales in 2023 were $880 million. That means the $59,000 cannabis-OK muni’s received last February will be increased probably by that same 21%. That’s over $12,000 more per cannabiz or $71,000 per year, per wacky-weed store. And there are still eight more months to go.

We’re talking serious cash here. If a small incorporated town like Laurel had one store only it would pay for another first responder, or completely finance a million dollar loan.

The increase in Michigan seems to be due to pricing. In Oxford I bought two half ounces which together with 30% veteran’s discount and taxes came to just over $250. In Michigan an ounce of the best is a little over 85 bucks. But the rise in recreational has cost the medical cannabis side dearly.

Cannabis Business Times reports, “However, as adult-use sales continue to surge, Michigan’s medical cannabis market has nose-dived to all-time lows….This is largely a result of adult-use retail prices falling in line with medical cannabis retail prices.”

There used to be a substantial dollar saving when you bought medical in Michigan, but that has flipped recently. “In April 2024, the average retail price per ounce was $86.61 for adult-use flower and $99.74 for medical flower,” according to the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency. By comparison in 2020 an ounce of adult-use flower was $413 compared to $259.13 for medical flower.

What all this verbal rambling amounts to is Indiana is surrounded on three sides by recreational cannabis states and on the southern side, Kentucky has legal medical, meaning it won’t be long til they are fully recreational as well. Indiana is not only withholding substantial potential revenue from its counties and municipalities, it is also showing its true colors, dumb and dumber.

