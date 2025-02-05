Wolf Creek Habitat gathering

Indian Country made great strides in government to government recognitions in the past four years and Indian representatives are working to not only keep that dynamic going, but to ensure their interests as sovereign nations are not thrown into what Elon Musk calls his woodchopper.

The most immediate action was a letter sent Sunday to President Trump, new Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and congressional leaders “warning against misclassifying tribal programs as diversity or environmental justice initiatives that could face cuts under recent executive orders,” wrote Levi Rickert and Brian Edwards for Tribal Business News.

The coalition which wrote the letter was formed after concerning signals began to arise in the Trump administration especially with Office of Management and Budget memos which seemed to impact tribal funding.

The tribal leaders and Native organizations which make up the coalition touched on a number of important points including that “these federal funds and programs are legally mandated under the trust and treaty obligations owned to us.” As such they are government to government issues, not race issues, an important distinction when diversity, equity and inclusion programs are facing the Musk woodchopper.

They pointed to “the 57-year history of the Self-Determination and Self-Governance eras of federal Indian law and policy,” thereby casting a vision of concerted government action over presidential administrations from both parties.

And as the journalists wrote, “They emphasized the importance of maintaining expert tribal offices within each federal agency, which were created through bipartisan efforts to improve federal-tribal relations.” Trouble is, those were Deb Haaland-specific changes and while they were bipartisan-enacted, Democratic victories are an anathema to he-who-sounds-the-last-Trumpet.

Perhaps tailoring their message to the businessman-in-chief, they coach enhanced sovereignty status for the Tribes as a driver of “unprecedented economic development and prosperity.” Elsewhere, they outline areas of Trump policy which they agree and would like to work together including “reducing federal regulations, streamlining funding mechanisms, strengthening tribal self-determination and addressing long-standing tax issues that impede, tribal economic growth,” according to Rickert and. Edwards.

One of the signatories of Sunday’s letter was the National Council of American Indians. The NCAI Executive Council Winter Session will be held in the U.S. capital from February 10-13. Trump administration officials have been invited to attend. How they react, if they show up, will speak volumes about Trump’s Indian Country policy.

