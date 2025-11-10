The boarding schools legitimized the “subjugation” of their Indian conscriptions “through structural racism.” As such they were sites of cultural genocide. Can you forgive that? The Lake Superior Chippewa say, Yes, “healing is possible.”

Tonight’s full moon is the forgiving moon. It told me so the other night. It has other names. The Ojibway call it the Beaver Moon, or so I’ve read. If it is forgiving, I wonder what it is forgiving? When I heard it I felt a weight lifting off me. Not off my shoulders or chest. Nothing physical. Something metaphysical.

A speaking moon. But does the moon speak or is it, like its refection of the Sun, a refection of the one who hears. Is it me saying ‘forgiving’? to myself?

The Beaver Moon means nothing to me. I do not know the cycles in beaver’s year. I acknowledge that and respect Ojibway tradition and its ceremonies.

Congratulations and loud applause to the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians for their acquisition of Marywood Retreat Center from the Franciscan sisters. This may be the first time an Indian Boarding School has been rematriated - a word they use - and is an historic mark for the Land Back Movement.

“Healing is possible,” said Lac du Flambeau Chairman John Johnson. He called it “a return of relationship, balance, and hope.”

That it should happen on the rising of the forgiving moon is beaver to me. If such an acquisition can contribute to the healing necessary to forgive those who would have obliterated everything that is Indian in you and your culture, let there be more. Let Marywood Retreat be the first of many more to advance.

There is hope on that front. According to AI Overview, a recent US government report “specifically recommends that the federal government facilitate the return of these lands (boarding school property) to tribal ownership.”

According to boardingschoolhealing.org, in 2020 the largest, most extensive list of Indian boarding schools counted 367. By May 2022 federal investigators kicked that up to 408. A year later a list of 87 Catholic-operated schools was released, bringing the current running total to 526, a number which is surely rising. Currently they report there are “persistent gaps in research, and the lack of funding toward Indian boarding school efforts.”

Red Deal on Boarding Schools

The authors of Red Deal call boarding schools a core part of the colonial project to “kill the Indian in the child”, a stated goal of boarding schools from the start. In my estimation they would see the Marywood Retreat acquisition as a step in the broader process of decolonization. Red Dealers might see this as part of an active dismantling of the systems of oppression exemplified by the Boarding School system.

Theirs is not a forgiving message. Most certainly written before the rising of the forgiving moon, Red Dealers demand accountability for those oppressions and from those oppressors whether government or religious.

Since the Red Deal calls for accountability and also calls for “reinvestment in community-controlled educations, healthcare and housing,” couldn’t that be the accounting? Let the oppressors supply the reinvestment capital. It’s not an investment, it’s a reinvestment, a much safer proposition.

Maybe that’s beginning with the Marywood Retreat acquisition.

Share