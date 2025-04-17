I wonder if other Viet Nam vets noticed. It came among the wash of bad news which usually begins, “Today the Trump administration….” I saw it as a news brief from the Council on Foreign Relations. The headline was ‘Xi courts Vietnam’. This is because Viet Nam has been slapped with a 46 percent tariff using the Trump administration’s fanciful and erroneous formula to determine these consumer-paid taxes.

The CFR brief said, “Chinese President Xi Jinping signed dozens of cooperation agreements on a visit to Vietnam yesterday. They included deals on supply chains and railways, though their content was not fully disclosed.”

As a Viet Nam vet it almost brought a tear to my eye. I thought of the 50,000 US military men who sacrificed their lives in order that Viet Nam would not become a satellite of Chinese Communism. This release tells me, those deaths were in vain, as if I didn’t know that already.

A quick history lesson: President Kennedy’s Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara in his infinite wisdom determined that his troops needed to ensure Viet Nam did not become a communist country. So the escalation began. I was called up, that is drafted, on January 17, 1966 and was in Nam by July.

I went there to fight for my country, but after a few months I realized that Viet Nam, that is the North Vietnamese aka Charlie, was absolutely no threat to the United States or our democracy. That realization caused an existential threat. What the hell was I there for? And by extension, what were we there for?

In order not to go AWOL or do something equally crazy I came up with a solution: The reason I was there was to fight for my fellow soldiers and that spurious logic was good enough until I got home on leave from Nam. Then sitting on the steps of my mom’s porch on Liberal Street, northeast Detroit, with Huey helicopters whirling overhead and Army tanks rolling down Gratiot Avenue (I came back a week before the riot of ’67 started), it came to me that since the soldiers in Nam were not fighting to defend our country and were only there to protect one another, then if they weren’t there at all there would be no deadly threat to them either. That’s when I stopped being a soldier, but since I had six more months to go before I ETSed, I had hell to pay. They don’t like it when you stop playing soldier.

So the effort of that half million of us who served in that stupid war comes down to this: The Trump administration through its bungling, heavy-handed downright insane tariffs has driven Nam into the hands of China, the very thing we went there to prevent.

The scars of that war will be with this nation as long as it is a nation. It disrupted an entire generation and that the largest generation ever. It caused pain and suffering to we the aggressors and it continues to cause pain and suffering to the Vietnamese. And it was all for naught. Trump’s “unilateralism and protectionism” has seen to that, and it wasn’t even trying.

Council on Foreign Relations:

Xi courts Vietnam. Chinese President Xi Jinping signed dozens of cooperation agreements on a visit to Vietnam yesterday. They included deals on supply chains and railways, though their content was not fully disclosed. Xi pitched Beijing as a stable partner against the backdrop of Trump’s “unilateralism and protectionism.” Vietnam is also trying to negotiate relief from 46 percent U.S. tariffs due to take effect after Trump’s ninety-day pause.