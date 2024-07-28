Who were the baddest dudes in the north woods in the early days of America? Most people would say the Iroquois and for good reason. They wiped out their Iroquois-speaking neighbors the Eerie. They did the same to the Wenro, Neutral and Petun Hurons of Canada and New York. They even annihilated the Susquehanncks who were said to have been giants.

Then they took on the Algonquian-speaking tribes and cleared them out of Ohio, and northern Indiana, even raiding up into Illinois and Wisconsin where those tribes had run for protection. The Iroquois were out to get any Indian tribe or individual who was allied with the French as the Ojibway were.

In his excellent book “Your fyre shall burn no more,” Jose Antonio Brandao has compiled very useful appendices on the Iroquois including Appendix D ‘The Statistics of War: Iroquois Hostilities to 1701.’ The Iroquois reached a more or less lasting peace with the French after 1701. By using this, I’ve come up with an accurate rendering of all the encounters between the Ojibway and the Iroquois during the 17th Century. In their nine encounters, except for the first one, the Ojibway always came out on top.

The Ojibway are also called Saulteurs after their location at first encounter near Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The first discernible mention was spring-summer 1647. It happened on Manitoulin Island which forms the boundary between Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. It is said to be a scared place and was one of the last stops on the Ojibway Migration (900-1450 AD). In other words the Ojibway made their home there for many years before being called away further north.

Several Algonquin tribes were waiting on the island to trade with the Hurons. The Algonquin Ottawa and the Petun Huron were very close trading partners. Ojibway from further north would probably have been with them trading furs for Huron agricultural products like maize and tobacco. Forty Algonquins were captured, three killed and all the furs taken by the Iroquois. This outrage was quickly avenged.

Shortly afterwards an Algonquin coming to Manitoulin Island to tell the people there of the news from Trois Rivieres, spotted the Iroquois party heading back to Iroquoia. According to Brandao, “He returned at night with more men (7 to 8) and killed 10 Iroquois and freed 10 Algonquin captives.” They could not carry back the captive furs so they threw them into the water.

The next encounter between the Iroquois and the Saulteurs happened in August 1659. Seven canoes of Ojibway and six canoes of Ottawa were going to meet and trade with the French on the Ottawa River a days journey north of Montreal. The Iroquois had set up an ambush for the Ottawa traders, but the Saulteurs had just met up with them and their combined number was too much for the Iroquois who left. But three Iroquois hunters were killed when they came back to their now abandoned camp.

The Indian allies then came upon the Iroquois who had fled and a battle ensued where “Radisson noted that this group took 10 scalps and captured four Iroquois during the battle.” When another group of Iroquois came upon them, the captives were killed and the allies who had had six of their own killed earlier, retreated back to Michigan.

Pierre-Esprit Radisson

A year later, again in August, a group of 100-150 Iroquois warriors who “were probably remnants of the larger army that had come to attack the colony” New France, set up an ambush for what they thought was a smaller Ottawa trading flotilla. They were wrong, way wrong. Pierre-Esprit Radisson, a coureur des bois and explorer, said the Iroquois were outnumbered 5 to1, thus they didn’t attack directly but thought they’d lay an ambush. The result was five Iroquois killed and two Indian allies wounded.

The odd thing about this skirmish is the make up of the allies. Brandao lists Ottawa, Saulteurs, Amikwa, Sioux and Ticacon. Geographically these tribes were situated like this: The Ottawa were on the Michigan side of Lakes Huron and St. Clair; the Amikwa, an Ojibway-speaking clan, lived along the northern shore of Lake Huron; next to them going west across the St. Mary’s River were the Saulteurs. I don’t know who the Ticacon were but I wouldn’t be surprised if that wasn’t yet another name for the Outagamie. These Sioux probably lived next to the Outagamie in the western Upper Peninsula. The Ojibway lived in peace with both those neighboring tribes until the mid-18th Century.

In the Spring of 1662 100 Iroquois had come again to attack the Ottawa on Lake Huron. While they were hunting for food they were spotted by an Ojibway band who had muskets supplied by the French. Except for a few who escaped, all the Iroquois warriors were killed. This was a decisive defeat and it would be 26 years before the two enemies would meet again and that would be further south on the shores of Lake Erie. The Iroquois did continue to make forays into the northern Great Lakes after the Hurons whom they routed out of Ontario, but they had had enough of the badass Ojibway.

What happened on Lake Erie was the French and their Indian allies including 40 Saulteurs had intended to raid a Cayuga fishing site but the large number of Iroquois there caused them to turn back. This is when they came upon another Iroquois war party returning east with Miami captives. During two separate engagements between these two groups, 15 Iroquois were killed, five wounded and 12 captured. On the other side four Ojibway were killed. The Miami captives were freed as well.

In the winter of 1691 the French Indian allies from Michilimackinac decided to take the war to the Iroquois and somewhere on Iroquois lands they killed 15 to 20 Iroquois, according to a Mohawk who told Champigny this in May. At the same time back in Michilimackinac the allies admitted their war against the Iroquois had already begun. Brandao says the Illinois and Miami were also on the war path against the Iroquois. This shows a turning of the tide from the Iroquois being the aggressors to the allied nations leading the charge.

This hunting the enemy on the enemy’s land continued in 1695 when 15 Saulteurs Ojibway and two Frenchmen war-pathed their way to the land of the Mohawk either in southern Ontario or eastern upstate New York where they took three captives.

Two years earlier an army led by 100 proper French troops “plundered and destroyed” three Mohawk villages killing between 18 and 30 Mohawk and capturing nearly 300. The allies lost 14 to 27 with 17 wounded. These kinds of attacks by the professional French army along with their Indian allies are a major reason the Iroquois Confederacy agreed to peace in 1701.

The final attack on Iroquoia by the Saulteurs Indians happened in September 1695 near on Onondaga village. The Saulteurs captured two men and one woman and later had to kill them when they were pursued by a party of angry Onondagan's.

This chronology is convincing proof that the Ojibway nation not only never lost to the Iroquois Confederacy but actually took the war to them on their home land and in their own villages.