It takes all kinds and colors

Remember when Rex Tillerson was secretary of state under Donald Trump. It didn’t take Tillerson long to size up his new boss. Tillerson called Trump “a f—-ing idiot!” Now let’s hear from the man himself. Speaking of immigrants he recently said, "They will walk into your kitchen, they'll cut your throat.” Yes, I think that proves Tillerson’s point.

Contrast Trump-hate with reality disclosed in the 2021 report ‘Building Inclusive Cities: Immigration and Neighborhood Change in Detroit,’ by Alan Mallach and Steve Tobocman for Global Detroit. “One participant described how the ‘Cuban community’ had made the necessary rehab repairs for her home.” So instead of coming into this long-time Detroit resident’s home and cutting her throat, they rehabbed it—the kitchen, that is, not her throat, and they did it for free.

The report continued, “This community, as she described it, which was spread across the Detroit metro area, contained many skilled tradespeople and they looked out for each other. Cuban community members performed free labor on her home and/or traded for their services.” That’s the kind of neighbors I want, don’t you?

“A Dominican respondent described how a fellow Dominican had installed a furnace in his home and allowed him to repay over time without interest.” These are people who, in spite of the hateful rhetoric from Mar a La Blob, are making Detroit and other industrial cities better and they’re doing it on their own and in the face of government red tape.

As Alex Alsup wrote in his Substack The Chargeback, “Despite facing significant challenges—including language barriers, complex city regulations, and limited access to resources—these communities are succeeding in revitalizing their neighborhoods largely through their own determination and mutual support. This progress has often been achieved not because of extensive support from the city, but in spite of governmental obstacles.”

Of course Trump doesn’t see it that way. He says, ”Small towns in America are terrified of migrants coming in and, even when they haven't arrived, they’re terrified. They will rape, pillage, thieve, plunder and kill the people of the United States of America.”

But the Global Detroit report found the opposite was happening. “Crime rates, including overall crimes as well as property crimes and violent crimes, looked at separately, are significantly lower in both Banglatown/Davison and Chadsey Condon than in the rest of the city of Detroit, and declining faster than in the rest of the city.”

These are the two areas of Detroit which the report concentrated on because of their heavy influx of recent immigrants. Banglatown/Davison includes part of Hamtramck, which when I grew up was the second largest Polish enclave in the United States. Now it’s heavily Bangladeshi.

From the report, “Bangladeshi focus group members described the existence of a network of contractors within the Bangladeshi community who could be trusted to help with repairs.”

Yahoo News reports on more Trump-dumps, “The illegal migrants, whom Trump called "animals," will take the jobs of minorities and of union workers.” On the contrary, they are increasing the value of Detroit neighborhoods where they live, and doing it without government help.

Like many Trump supporters, these Detroit “immigrant respondents were largely disconnected from government and had extremely low expectations of what government could accomplish for them.”

This is not a Detroit-specific sociological trend. There is a nation-wide movement of organizations encouraging immigrants to come to their cities and supporting them when they get there. Take Dayton for example: “Welcome Dayton, launched in 2011, supports integration of immigrants into the Dayton community by encouraging business and economic development, providing access to education, government, health and social services, ensuring equity in the justice system, and promoting arts and culture.” The successful Haitian community in Springfield are supported by Welcome Dayton.

They remind us of who we are, where we came from and what we really believe. “Welcome Dayton is a community initiative that reflects our country’s core philosophy: People with diverse backgrounds, skills and experiences fuel our nation’s success.”

Welcome Dayton is part of Welcoming America, a group that stands up the hatred spewed from the mouth of the MAGA-mites. “We offer our deepest support to all those whose identities and aspirations have been diminished, and whose safety has been jeopardized, by the increasingly divisive rhetoric and fear being stoked for political gain.”

“Welcoming America stands in solidarity with our neighbors from Haiti and the vibrant African communities, including those from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Somalia, that enrich Springfield and Dayton.”

So on the one hand we have Trump and Vance who stoke fears and incite violence against immigrants and on the other we have a Welcoming America, doing their best to make America great again. Whose side you on?

