Springfield, Ohio is a ninety minute drive from Brookville, Indiana. Springfield has immigrant families who are not wanted, Brookville has seats to fill in their classrooms. And for both it’s urgent.

If you have your head above water, you’ve heard about how Springfield has been made the butt of one of J.D. Vance’s lies. Springfield has about 10,000 Haitians workers, newly immigrated and with officially sanctioned and issued work permits, living in fear. I’ve heard reports of one being punched in the face, cold cocked out on the street. Consequently, some of them have begun to disappear, to quit their jobs and take their families away to somewhere safer.

On the other hand you have Brookville which is only 15 students shy of sinking to the magic number which would allow the state to take control of their county schools. The latest Franklin County Observer reports, “Under Indiana Senate Bill 270, small school districts must close underutilized buildings and make them available to charter schools for purchase for $1.”

Yes, you read that right. The Trumpers-before-they-were-Trumpers currently ruling the roost in Indianapolis have proudly voted to sell taxpayers’ schools to private corporations for one dollar. In other words, they are willing to give our schools away, and for what!? Third party profit? Nah! This is Royalism again.

This is creeping monarchy where everything ‘public’ is owned by the elite like Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education under Trump. Indiana’s Senate Bill 270 is DeVos’ legacy and it’s a nightmare. Her successors in spirit have fashioned a chopping block for small school districts like Franklin County, Indiana where Brookville is seated.

The FraCo Observer wrote, “‘This is what “keeps the superintendent awake at night,’ said (Franklin County School) Superintendent Dustin Gehring. Adding, ‘1,900 is the magic number. We make all the decisions because the schools currently have 1,915 students. If student enrollment declines below 1,900, then the state could take control of the schools.’”

But for 15 students, public education is lost for an entire county, at least local control is lost. I thought Republicans were in favor of more local control of government. It’s another indicator of how unRepublican Indiana politics is.

Meanwhile, workers are leaving Springfield. One quarter of their number could save Franklin County Schools. Let’s say there are four people per family, then 2,500 overall would mean another 1,200 kids sitting on those now vacant seats.

Trouble is, Haitians tend to be black or brown skinned and Brookville has a mixed history with folks who are other than white. Of course the first non-whites were the Indians.

Tecumseh set up his village in Brookville before Brookville was born and spent two growing seasons (1797-98) at what is now the county dump. Incidentally, he encamped on the US side of Greenville Treaty Line, I hope just for spite. (Also for what it’s worth, an eagle nests there now, awaiting his return.)

Then Brookville used to have signs as you entered town saying: ‘(’N’ word) don’t let the sun go down on your head’ or something to that effect, meaning don’t be here when the sun goes down. But it also fought off a bounty hunter who had come to take a runaway slave back.

As far as I know, currently there are no Indians in Brookville since Running Wolf ran off, and very few people of color anywhere in Franklin County. The county is another mixed bag racially. It was an important link along the Underground Railroad with boasts being heard today of slave hiding places in several of the larger houses in Peppertown. On the other hand, the Ku Klux Klan has been a hidden force there since the 1920s.

In other words, an influx of Haitians in and around Brookville would not be welcomed by all, and when I say ‘all’ I mean more than half. How active they might become is anybody’s guess. If those doubters and prejudged haters could sit down with the Haitians they would see what they are about.

My experience with Haitian workers is twofold. First there was our cleaning man at Sib’s Mountain Bar and Grill where I worked as night manager on the weekends. I’ve forgotten his name, but not his style nor his smile. He couldn’t understand English very well but he knew how to work.

He was so fast at responding to my directions it was like having an extension of my finger. I’d point somewhere and he’d be doing it, always happy, always humble, always ready to do more. That is until salad girl Gloria decided for some reason none of us ever understood that she would call Customs on him. She did. They came out and he was taken away in handcuffs to be deported back to hell.

The other was a Haitian success story. Metcalf worked for Captain Rich doing whatever work needed to be done. They built decks together, tiled entire units, re-wired, maintained and generally helped built a fortune in rental units on St. Thomas. Captain Rich paid Metcalf and was happy to have his services. Handymen like Metcalf are in demand on St. Thomas, but Metcalf set his sites higher.

Captain Rich is an educator and naturally didactic. So while working with Metcalf he was also teaching him how to do it himself. And he did. Today Metcalf his wife and children live at the top of the grandest of his houses on St. Thomas. He no longer needs to work for others.

The point is, they were both aces and with our current deck of jokers like J. D. Vance we need more aces.

