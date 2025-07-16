Recommended reading

A 2018 paper by Louis Lesage makes the point in an off-handed way, but I, having a highly praised nose for news, saw the importance of highlighting this often overlooked Indigenous truth.

When we went to school we were taught the Huron, Neutral, and Erie of the lower Great Lakes were wiped out by their Iroquoian brethren, the Haudensaunee Five Nation Confederacy. We were told they were completely obliterated, but as Lesage proves in his paper ‘Huron-Wendat Archaeological Heritage’, that is a long way from the truth.

The Wyandot of Anderdon in Detroit/Windsor (Le Détroit), the Wyandotte of Oklahoma and Kansas are extant and active in matters concerning their long lost relatives. And while there is no Huron-Wendat/Wyandot reservation in Ontario, their is an enclave in Quebec whom Lesage notes.

The eminent Wendat scholar Georges Sioui comes from that branch of Iroquoia. Lesage displays a few pictures of who are probably Sioui’s ancestors and relatives with the same last name. He mentions Georges Sioui’s influential book Huron-Wendat: The Heritage of the Circle which I highly recommend for its Huron-Wendat-centric point of view.

Lesage also conflates Wendat with Wyandot, an important bridge to see in print and be able to cite, as in, ‘Yes, children. the Wyandot who live around Gibraltar, Michigan are direct descendants of the Wendat of Ontario and Quebec.’ And yes, again, the honest to god Canadian national hero Kondiaronk was Wyandot. Of that Wyandot chief Jesuit Father Charlevoix wrote, "It was the general opinion that no Indian had ever possessed greater merit, a finer mind, more valor, prudence or discernment in understanding those with whom he had to deal.”

With all this established, I have a bone to pick with Mr. Lesage. It arises from footnote #1 after Wyandot. You write, “Wyandot(te) is the self-appellation of peoples who moved westwards in the mid-seventeenth century and eventually settled in Detroit/Windsor, Oklahoma and Kansas.”

It's true as far as it goes but it doesn't go far enough because in a larger historical sense when the Wyandot moved to Detroit they were coming back to their original homeland, at least according to a plethora of scholars like David Stothers, Emerson Greenman and James Fitting. Combined, their work reveals that Le Détroit, the straight between Lakes Huron and Erie, was one of the places Iroquoian-speaking people emerged as a distinct culture. As Greenman said, in those days there was no national border and they were essentially one people. Lesage proves that point.

The author makes it clear that this is what present day Huron Wendat/Wyandot feel as well. "The Huron-Wendat assert that they are the same people as the St. Lawrence Iroquoians,” Lesage wrote. Anthropologists have long wondered what ever happened to the Iroquois-speaking people the first French explorer Cartier met in 1534. They combed over the village sites which Cartier mentioned and over time “described a set of artifact types common on sites in the St. Lawrence valley.” But archaeologists took the small differences in pottery styles, stone tools and pipe styles to mean these were a specific people they called St. Lawrence Iroquoian.

Lesage continues, “Furthermore, the attributes of this constellation of materials differ in small ways from the attributes of similar materials found on Ontario sites attributed to the Wendat and the Attawandaron. This led archaeologists to conclude that the Wendat were a different ethno-political group from the people Cartier encountered in the St. Lawrence valley in the sixteenth century.”

At a conference on the subject, St. Lawrence Iroquoian artifacts were reportedly found in Huron-Wendat villages which proved “that people using the St. Lawrence valley were also present in Ontario west of the St., Lawrence valley. Linguistic similarities and various other indicators showed a close relationship between the people of St. Lawrence and southwestern Ontario. Consequently he concluded,”In light of this, while there are distinctive attributes of the material culture of the St. Lawrence valley in the sixteenth century, we cannot take this to mean that the people of the St. Lawrence valley were distinct ethnically from Iroquoians living farther west, including in Ontario.”

He wrote, "Discovery and excavation of sites outside of Simcoe County led to the realization that the ancestors of the Huron-Wendat had a geographical distribution that was much larger than the small area in northern Simcoe County where they were documented in the seventeenth century.”

Therefore, at their height the people we now call Huron-Wendat stretched from western Quebec through southern Ontario to southeast Michigan. I would only add that prior to 1400 CE the Michigan Huron-Wendat whom Fitting named the Younge Tradition and Stothers called the Western Basin Tradition were also this distinct ethnic configuration, today’s Wyandot.

