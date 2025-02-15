Abdullah Ocalan

You know that expression—throwing out the baby with the bath water? The bath water is the Trump administration’s stopping USAID programs around the world; one of the babies in danger of being thrown out in northern Syria is around 50,000 ISIS terrorists currently enclosed in al Hol and other prison camps.

Cutting off USAID funding if continued would effectively enable the release of those ISIS warriors and supporters. “Most of the camp’s essential services are funded by the U.S. State Department,” the co-chair of the al-Hol camp said to North Press. USAID is a State Department funded program that Elon Musk and Trump have targeted for extinction. “The camp is sealed off and its residents are unable to leave to secure their basic needs.”

The spokesperson, Jihan Hanan, added, it would be “catastrophic” if the funding is not resumed. The maintenance, operation, and security of the camp then falls on the troops of Rojava dba Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), the Syrian Democratic Forces and AANES’ home-guard..

The Syrian Observer reported that AANES had secured a 15-day “exception in cooperation with humanitarian partners to maintain support.” Things are uncertain beyond that for not only the tens of thousands of ISIS prisoners in al Hol but for the very existence of Rojava as an experiment in direct democracy and this just as Turkey is beginning to make overtures of peace with the Kurds.

The Council on Foreign Relations reports, “Non-state groups” in Syria “should lay down their weapons in order to be able to take part in a national conference on the country’s future,” an official committee said on Thursday. “The US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces is a holdout group that has not yet agreed to merge into the new Syrian government, though talks are on-going.”

The ISIS prisoners under their care is one reason SDF are reluctant to lay down their arms. The other is the ceaseless attacks their people suffer at the hands of Turkish proxies. But that, too, seems to be changing. CFR said, “Meanwhile, across the border, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is exploring the possibility of peace talks with the Kurds.”

This exploration includes opening a dialogue with Abdullah Ocalan, the father of AANES, who has been held in a Turkish island prison since 1999. HIs political philosophy of democratic confederalism is what AANES was founded on when in formed in Syria in 2012. It has been reported that Ocalan has a peace plan which allows Turkey to keep its present dominant role yet allows for the Kurds to live in peace, not only in Turkey but throughout their former homelands in Iraq, Syria and Turkey. Kurdish individuals in their homeland in Iran continue to be under governmental attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Last week the Washington Kurdish Institute reported peace talks between the Turkish government and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) continue and that Ocalan “is preparing to make an historic call in the coming days.” Tuncer Bakirhan said, “Mr. Ocalan will soon make a historic call for a fundamental and lasting solution to the Kurdish question and the construction of a democratic Turkey.”

Regarding disarmament, a senior PKK leader said any “meaningful move toward laying down arms must involve direct and sustained dialogue with Ocalan, who is the only one who has the authority to convene a PKK congress to discuss disarmament. It should be noted the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, Europe and the United States, is not AANES. So laying down arms by either is unique to their own situations.

Ocalan’s announcement is expected today, February 15th.

Share