It is not antisemitic to speak out against Israel’s genocide in Palestine. It is speaking out against the government of Israel not the Jewish religion. Why can’t MAGA Mike see the difference? Israel is a nation; Judaism is a religion. Acts against the Jewish religion or the Jewish people are, or could be considered, antisemitic. Speaking out against the Israeli government, or any government, is our inalienable right as free-thinking individuals.

Let me make it clear, I am against what I consider the genocide in Gaza. I am not against the Jewish people or their religion. As far as the people go, I take ‘em as I see ‘em. The religion I respect for its age and its wisdom.

What catches in my craw is that the Trump administration is trying to take away our inalienable right to speak out against anything we damn well please, and they are using Netanyahu’s holocaust to shield their true motives which are to curtail our free speech.

We demand free speech. That’s how we express our displeasure.

The denizens of Scamelot (thank you, Jimmy Kimmel) are also using the power we invested in them to go after entire countries who are critical to Netanyahu’s never ending devastation. The latest is Chile.

In his final State of the Union address, Chilean President Gabriel Boric’s “remarks on Israel’s ‘genocide and ethnic cleansing’ in Gaza drew the most attention,” according to NACLA Update’s latest. He said, “My principles force me to speak up loudly against Israel's genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.”

Boric’s government has recently withdrawn “Chile’s military attaches from Tel Aviv, announced a ban on imports from the occupied Palestinian territories,” and made moves to “reduce military dependence on Israel,” NACLA reports.

US government officials, read MAGA Republican legislators, accused Boric of antisemitism which is just bull shit.

In an effort to threaten Chile with sanctions and even deeper US tariffs, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called President Boric, but he didn't get through. Boric’s people told Rubio's people, “Presidents talk to presidents.”

On June 1st, themedialine.org reported the Trump administration “is now reviewing a range of punitive options, including ending Chile’s participation in the Visa Waiver Program, increasing tariffs, suspending visa services, and potentially closing the US consulate in Santiago.”

They also say if Chile makes a full diplomatic break with Israel, it “would mark a sharp shift in Chile's international alignment and echo steps taken by other leftist leaders in the region, such as Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro.”

Speaking of other Latin American lefties, Aljazeera reports this week Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva “accused Israel of carrying out ‘premeditated genocide in Gaza during a visit to Paris.” Lula said, “What is happening in Gaza is not a war. It's a genocide being carried out by a highly prepared army against women and children.”

Last year Democracy Now featured a doctor without borders who noticed that Palestinian children in Gaza were purposely being targeted by Israeli snipers. The shots were targeted at the upper body and head. (As a former soldier myself and knowing how dark things can get at war, when I heard this I immediately saw an elaborate point system among the snipers to make things more interesting. Head shots to babes in arms would get the most points.)

Meanwhile, on June 3rd, before Lula’s latest remarks, Reuters reported “Secretary of State Marco Rubio told US lawmakers last month that President Donald Trump could slap economic sanctions on the judge overseeing the trail of Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally accused of plotting a coup.” Bolsanaro is considered the South American Trump and after he lost the latest election to Lula, he responded as his North American mentor had done.

Battle lines between democratic leaning governments and autocratic rulers are coming into sharper focus along this Israel/Gaza fault line. Too bad the US government, the one we duly and legally elected, is on the wrong side. We, the majority of people in the United States, are on the other. How long can this last?

