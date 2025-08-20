I enter ‘homohysteria’ into my computer’s dictionary and it comes up —“No entries found.” Until this morning, the same was true with my mind. I had never heard the term and substituted ‘homophobia’ for a malady which caused me my last old friend to part ways. As I had explained before, he had suddenly came down with what I called homophobia because he was afraid if his nieces and nephews saw he and I together they might think he was gay. I got that one wrong. He did not come down with homophobia; he came down with a bad case of homohysteria, a concept established by Eric Anderson in his Inclusive Masculinity Theory, Wikipedia tells me.

It is the fear of being thought homosexual. I do not suffer from that, though I know because I’m a long-haired bachelor hippie, many people take it for granted that I am. I live with that and I live alone, in large part probably because of that. So while I am not homohysterical, I would suffer from it, if I were the suffering kind. I'm not. Instead I'm insufferable, another reason for living alone.

Professor Anderson argues there must be three social conditions extant for homohysteria to emerge as a malady. The first is the recognition that homosexuality exists “within a significant portion of a culture’s population.” Second, there must be high levels of homophobia and third, homosexuality must be considered atypical.

So homohysteria did not exist in AmerIndian cultures of old. From what I’ve read, they knew homosexuality existed but they were not afraid of it and considered it to be the way things are.

But as we invaders took over the American landscape, we brought this insidious disease with us. I think the root cause is the Bible. St. Paul tells all who will believe but do not know that homosexuals will not inherit of the Kingdom of God, which is just ambiguous enough to make me gnash my teeth. What the hell does inherit mean in this context? In order to inherit someone must die, right?

Does that mean St.Paul is saying God must die before anyone can get into heaven? It can't be that. It has to mean simply getting into heaven. If so Paul says gays can’t get into heaven. This makes them less than the rest of us and opens the way for all manner of homophobic abuses. It also results in loneliness and isolation, something we in this age of the internet are increasingly suffering from.

On Thursday’s Lever Time, David Sirota explores the collapse of male friendship with journalist Sam Graham-Felsen. Sam has recently published an article on this topic in the New York Times and said he got more letters from it than anything else he has written. In other words, it’s a hot topic which The Lever calls “a quiet crisis.”

Fully 26% of men reported having six or more close friends down from 55% in 1990. Sirota said, “Roughly 15% of men say they don’t have any close friends, compared with 3% in 1990. Today American men are four times more likely to die from suicide than women, and 71% of opioid overdoses ere among men. So in the larger friendship recession now plaguing us, the dudes are not doing okay… It’s changing our politics, our culture and our entire society.”

Believe it or not, they claim male loneliness is even responsible for the election of Donald Trump, both times. Graham-Felsen discovered a lot of lonely Amermen who tend to be ‘apolitical’, listen to podcasts and a lot of those podcasts are right wingers like Joe Rogan, etc. He said they are slowly and subtly being inducted into that kind of thinking.

The way out of the lonely male syndrome is to make an effort. Sam has a formula for combatting the loneliness. Ironically, he recommended a podcast called Man of the Year dedicated to social fitness. “It's about getting better at hanging out, basically," he explained. They recommend a social hack called TCS “which stands for ‘text weekly, call monthly and see quarterly’.” Host David Sirota also recommends putting this TCS thing in action by making it part of your formal schedule which gives it more power.

Obviously this is not a formula for healing homohysteria, at least not directly, but it does address the loneliness epidemic. I have a simpler recommendation of my own. The answer is in the mind. Change it and everything will be okay. Here’s my healing mantra: Loneliness is a disease; solitude is a luxury. It's the same thing only different. Get that and you will hear the sound of one hand clapping.

