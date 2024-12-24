Holiday Treat
The candle’s tale
I sat down in a sacred way and lit the candle in the brass lamp before me, placed so my gaze looked comfortably down. My eyes upon it, I could not see. My thoughts were many and flurried. As they cleared I saw the candle and flame as one, a fixed item for me to contemplate above.
Further mental silence with only in breaths and out breaths as monitor, I saw the flame as the living thing it is. Casting its light, pure information all around. I found the place to move with it infinitesimally dancing just off the deep silence.
Lit, together … and burning.
A masterpiece of terse veracity.
Gary August Schlueter
Dec. 23, 2024
