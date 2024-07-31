In a recent ‘Letters from an American’, Heather Cox Richardson gives us something we need, historical perspective on this latest precarious here and now. She reminds us that we’ve been through this before, decades long corridors of democratic dimness, when the lights of monarchy and fascism enlighten the corners where the democratic joinery is weakest. Trump has done that. Remember the daily outrages? I kinda miss that about the news today. It certainly stirred me up. I wasn’t alone.

Ms Richardson describes how that stirring is necessary in order to get the uprising needed to fix those joints and refocus the lights of those corner watchers who’d enslave us as soon as look at us.