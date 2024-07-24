LaTosha Brown—more concerned about power than process

I want to make the point that the 33% of us who are MAGA mad on a semi-permanent basis are not all fascists or fascist enablers; some are monarchists. That’s the hidden influencer those in the know tend to not know. In today’s world monarchist tendencies are hard to see and sometime when we do see them we look away because of the source. Case in point LaTosha Brown speaking to Amy Goodman on Democracy Now on Monday.

They were talking about how since Biden’s statement of support for Kamala Harris as his chosen successor, the Democratic establishment, meaning the party operatives and donors, not you and me, are stacking up like Wolverines on Ohio State’s half yard line.

Brown, a left-leaning Democratic Party operative, was flush with her support for this dynamic. So much so that she went overboard. Stepped right out of the democracy boat and into the false-bottomed sea of monarchy.

In her introduction Amy said, “Meanwhile, Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown says an open convention is a risk that would cause “chaos’ within the Democratic Party.” Brown was countering James Zogby who feels “what democracy needs from our party right now” is an open convention.

Brown’s ‘chaos’ statement had me shaking my head when I heard it. She is intentionally scorning the process and procedures that allow for an orderly election in a healthy democracy. But why, you ask? Methinks she’s a closet monarchist.

Zogby said he supports Harris and thinks she would win in an open convention format, but he wants it to be an open convention because, “One is, it will make the eventual nominee stronger.” And it will show that “democracy can be the hallmark of what our party is about. We don’t just fall in line.” The coronation of Queen Harris would be an example of us just falling in line.

He also noted, quite sagely I think, “It would be a good testing ground for some people who are looking to the future—Governor Shapiro or, you know, Governor Whitmer or any others….” (Incidentally, since I don’t recall hearing Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro’s name since he was elected, I’m calling him ‘Skyrocket’ Shapiro.)

For the record, I agree with Zogby; call me a Zogger! I want an open convention which goes one step further and embraces Independents—somehow.

To Zogby’s point that Kamala Harris would show that she had earned the post she was achieving, Brown felt Harris had already earned “it” because “there were 14 million that voted for the Biden-Harris ticket just in the primary.” A primary with no opposition is a vote for status quo not for the second name on the ticket. In other words, this means nothing.

For the third time in this brief interview she mentions chaos and confusion. She doesn’t want anyone “who actually wants power to jump up and say, “Well, I’m going to create some confusion, because I think that there needs to be another way forward.” In other words, in a world of change, she’s a’gin it.

She closes this section with a doozy, “This is the moment that we have to defeat Trump,…I am more concerned about power than I am about a process that, ultimately, has not gone well in the past for the Democratic Party.”

But my dear Ms Brown, that is democracy and the process you decry has given us Lincoln, Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. I take you at your word. You want power over the process. You want a queen’s prerogative of old when with a wave of her hand, heads would fall. Power’s delicious like that, but it is not democratic power. It is monarchy and extreme at that.