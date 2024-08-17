Trump is going to get creamed! I’ve had that feeling for awhile but had to wait until I got back from my conformation run, which I did yesterday. Now I’m sure. Trump’s doomed!

This has to do with election signs. A few weeks back a pen pal pointed out the absence of Trump signs in rural eastern Indiana. This was before President Biden went all magnanimous and gave up the reins of power. None of us knew this was going to happen, but when it did a new socio-political dynamic came into play, basically racism.

Racism is rampant in rural eastern Indiana. This is the state that implemented something worse than apartheid in 1850. Under the new state constitution that year blacks weren’t allowed to come to Indiana, and the one’s who already lived here had to report to the county courthouse every month or so. (So saying, in my eight year experience living here, Richmond is a model of racial harmony. I wish Detroit would have been like this when I was growing up. If it would have been, it never would have died.)

I drove the back roads for 40 miles yesterday and saw only two Trump signs. In the stretch I call 13 bridges row there were none. Four years ago they were chuck a block. Every house along the way tried to out Trump the others. There were Qanon signs and others I never could make out. Scary ones! Now there’s an American flag or two, but that’s it.

I did see one Trump flag at a sharp turn on Pipe Creek Road. Across from it was another flag pole but this one which was highly Trumpified last election cycle only flew the Stars and Bars, Old Inglorious.

Stranger than that was the house in Abington. These are friendly folk. Porch sitters. Smilers and wavers, Indiana-style. And in 2020 they sported a huge Trump banner which they sat behind, probably not smiling and certainly not waving anymore. Well, yesterday I saw a Biden sign on their porch. I did a double take and almost ran through the stop sign there at Potter Shop Road.

Biden signs? Biden signs? What do they mean? Is this a racist concession? Like we tried Trump and that didn’t work. Biden is one of us and he’s been good. But Harris is brown so we won’t support her. If so it is a bifurcation beyond belief. Trumpers become Bidenites because he’s white and he’s all right. But who would these NeoBidenites vote for? Not for Trump because they kinda like democracy. Not for Harris, she’s brown. And since Joe ain’t a-runnin’ ag’in, not for Biden.

I’m only guessing so take it for what it’s worth, but this means something. In 40 miles of formerly Trumpian backroads I saw two Trump signs, two Biden signs and no Harris signs.

Here’s my prediction: Harris wins by more than 10 percentage points because the Republican voter turnout is seriously low.