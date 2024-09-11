The ABC analysts post debate didn’t seem to notice that Kamala Harris wiped the floor with Donald Trump. No mention of the flabbergastingly articulate flow of words and ideas coming from Harris and the tirades of hatred and division coming from the Rotten Orange.

To be true, if we were judging presidential debates along academic lines, Joe Biden would have beaten Trump in their last debate. The reason is T-rump never answers the questions posed to him. Remember when the moderator kept asking former President ‘It’ if he would sign into law a national ban on abortion if it came across his desk. A pointed question asked more than once deserves at least a blunt answer. Trump waffled with mock anger and lots of circumlocution.

Meanwhile, Harris kept digging deeper and deeper into herself. At first her voice wavered a few times like has happened to me when I get in front of a big crowd to talk. But after a few minutes she found her stride and that included huge grins at fat boy’s inanities and outrages. He actually told the American audience that Democrats are allowing abortions up to nine months and when babies are born they are, he said, sometimes killed.

While he also said immigrants are eating American household pets, he did not slip so far away from sanity as to say Democrats ate those babies after they slaughtered them. But wait, come November we may have this new iteration from the MAGA maniac.

ABC’s presenters did a great job. They were even paced and polite even in the face of those verbal shit-storms coming from the mouth of that sad wanna be dictator. They even fact checked in time and confronted the pathological liar with his untruths. They called the city manager, and city managers know everything going on in their town’s, of the Ohio town Trump said had experienced this pet-napping for food scheme. Lo and behold, no such thing had happened which did not stop Shit-Storm Louie from saying it did. Trump is not stopped by the truth, he just supersedes it. Ergo Trump is not a superman, he is a superseder, not exactly the same thing.

My big question this morning is was Harris successful? I know she won the debate, dominated it and not by margins but by seven league boot steps. Market and popular forces seem to agree.

BBC reports Trump Media which has a market value of “more than $3bn,” began trading Wednesday, less than 12 hours after the debate, at “a new low and more than 15% less than what they fetched when the market closed on Tuesday, after a sell-off overnight.” In other words, Trump’s performance wasn’t only bad for him politically, it also cost his namesake company 15% of $3 billion. (As an English major I don’t do numbers that high, but my calculator says its $450,000,000.)

Contrast that with the news Harris received after the debate. Because Trump used an enhanced video to make it look like Taylor Swift endorsed him, last night Swifty herself came out in full voice for the Harris/Walz ticket. She told her 283 million Instagram followers, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential election.”

I have seen a lot of presidential debates in my long life, going all the way back to Kennedy v. Nixon and I’ve never seen one candidate dominate the other in that format. Harris did it with a smile on her face and what we suspect was love in her heart. Emanating love while standing next to that seething pile of macho-less hatred, takes heart. We need a president with a heart.

I only wish ABC and the other national news outlets had a higher standard of intelligence and expertise for their analysts. They embarrassed themselves by instead of speaking truth to what they saw, trying to be balanced. There’s a time for balance, but it’s not when one team runs up the score on the other. When that happens, as it did in this debate, that’s the news!

Share