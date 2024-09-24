Publishing 75 years apart, Emerson Greenman and Meghan Howey come to separate conclusions about who built the mounds and enclosures found throughout Michigan’s lower peninsula, but not necessarily about their use.

It begins with Howey. In her book Mound Builders and Monument Makers of the Northern Great Lakes 1200-1600 she postulates that the series of mounds, enclosures and earthworks spread across the breast of northern Michigan were built by Ojibway ancestors in order to carry out a complex origin ritual based on Bear’s Journey.

“The Missaukee Earthworks site is probably a materialization of the tale of origin and delivery of the Midewiwin great mystery by the servitor Bear,” she wrote. She cites a story by Will Rogers (Hole-in-the-Sky) about Bear’s Journey “It encompasses two large circles, with a circular path between them dotted by a series of stops or locations at which particular events are enacted or recounted.”

Her ingenious idea derives from and is supported by the way the ritual’s needs fit perfectly across the sites she examines in detail.

She discovered Bear’s Journey was enacted upon those sites. In her words: “An ethnohistoric convergence between Bear’s Journey and the Midé pack and the design of the Missaukee Earthworks suggests that these complexes were most likely designed and built as direct referents to Bear’s Journey…. The way in which elements of this regional ritual have shaped the historic and modern Midewiwin ceremonial adds support to this view. ”

Also called Aetna, the Missaukee Earthworks were constructed around 1200 AD. Howey gives a broader range, “The information recovered through this multi-phased research program indicates that the Missaukee Earthworks sites was a structured ritual precinct for periodic aggregations of coastal fisher-horticulturalists and inland foragers during Late Prehistory (AD 1200-1420).”

In sum she says Aetna Earthworks were constructed between 1200 and 1300 AD in order to conduct the Anishinabesque Bear’s Journey ritual periodically bringing together coastal and interior people’s for social bonding and renewals while also initiating new members of the Midewiwin Society.

Herbal healer

The trouble is the Midewiwin ceremony is exclusive while intertribal trade by its nature is inclusive. I believe the original purpose of the enclosures was intertribal trade and ceremony which was Iroquoian-led while the second use was the Ojibway Midewiwin ceremony.

Howey wrote, “I believe that these enclosures were interconnected anchors of an intertribal regional circuit inscribed in monumental form across the landscape.” I see this as being conceived and executed by the Iroquoian speaking people of the Younge Tradition, what I’ve called Lé Detroit Huron or Wyandotte.

Three thousand years ago, Michigan was part of a long distance trade network called the Meadowood Interaction Sphere where long distance trading specialists, pochteca in Aztec, brought back exotic goods to their people. But here we see what looks like a distribution system where those exotic goods from a long way off were brought to the local people. An aboriginal supermarket system, if you will.

Howey finds six major sites and a lot of early references to other sites that have not been formally studied. A map shows 92 “reported and securely extant” mounds and earthworks in 20 counties in northern Michigan.

Another map shows the path convergence patterns during this period and they include both Riviere au Vase in Macomb County and the Younge site in Lapeer County. While she doesn’t mention it in her text, it does seem to include these known Michigan Iroquoian sites as part of Howey’s ‘intertribal regional circuit.’ I believe these northern Michigan enclosures were the product of the Michigan Iroquoian culture dubbed the Younge Tradition by James Fitting.

An examination of the Younge Tradition shows many similarities in form and function with the Missaukee and other northern Michigan sites. The Younge Tradition has three phases: Riviere au Vase, Younge and Springwells. Riviere au Vase dates back to 500 AD and abuts the Michigan Hopewell culture. Fitting gives the Younge Phase a range of AD 1000 to 1200 with outside limits of AD 900 and 1300.” He estimates Springwells range at 1200-1400. This coincides exactly with the creation and use of the northern Michigan enclosures.

Around 1200 when the cultivation of maize, beans and squash took hold, their population grew resulting in the expansion of their culture into northern Michigan. Missaukee Earthworks were constructed around 1200; Mosquito Creek Earthworks is dated from AD 1340; Walters-Linsenman is 1350 while Mikado is 1400.

This would make them more Iroquoian than Algonquin, though I suspect both were included in the intertribal ceremonies and exchange networks. When the Ojibway arrived in Michigan around 1500 they would have found these earthworks and repurposed them for them own ritual needs, like Bear’s Journey.

In his paper The Younge Site: An Archaeological Record from Michigan, Emerson Greenman admits, “Viewed as ceremonial structures, both enclosures resemble in outline, orientation, and other details the “bowers” erected by certain central Algonquian and Siouan tribes for the hosting of midewin ceremonies.” This is what Howey found at the sites further north. But Greenman was not talking about Algonquin structures or Siouan structures but Michigan Iroquoian structures. Specifically, the Younge site in east central Lapeer County.

While they were shaped the same and show signs of having been actually retrofit for use by Algonquin people, Greenman makes it pretty clear, they were not built by the later users.

While the “oval post molds to the east of Enclosure 1 corresponds to this description” of the size and shape per W. J. Hoffman’s “The Midé wiwin or ‘Grand Medicine Society’ of the Ojibway,” he is not convinced the Ojibway were the original users of the enclosures.

He wrote, “The chief objection to the enclosures as Midewiwin lodges are the lack of evidence that the four lodges stood contemporaneously, end to end, the belief that this ceremony is not of great origin, and the presence of burials in Enclosure 1.” The Ojibway arrival in Michigan around 1500 would coincide with Greenman’s ‘not of great origin’ which I take as meaning ‘not very old.’

While there is evidence of some eating and a lot of smoking at an Ojibway Midewiwin ceremony, he said the lodges were built for the occasion and not used for burials. When those burials were examined at the Younge site by Greenman’s people they found “close parallels for the perforation and cutting of human crania, and a structure bearing some similarity to that represented by Enclosure 1, are to be found in the elaborate ceremony connected with the periodic reburial of the dead by the Huron Indians, and cognate tribes, of Ontario.”

In other words, the enclosures in Lapeer County were made by the Younge Tradition who were Michigan Huron members of the Ontario Iroquois. And of course, these people built enclosures at other locales, too. Greenman names the Riviere au Vase enclosures in New Baltimore, Hinsdale names one at the mouth of the Clinton River east of Mt. Clemens, Stothers would add Springwells south of Detroit, but a map in Howey’s book opens up vast new possibilities for the extent of this Iroquoian culture in Michigan.

When looked at from an Iroquoian perspective Howey’s work takes on new meaning. On her map she lists at least 20 sites which were linked by trail to the Younge site. Not all of them had enclosures, not all of them had mounds, not all of them were built by these Younge people. But it would behoove us to know which ones were and which ones weren’t.

