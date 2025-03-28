President Trump says the people of Greenland “are asking us to come there.” He lied—again. Actually, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, “Opinion polls show that almost all Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the United States, and there have been anti-U.S. demonstrations on the island in recent weeks.”

Beyond that (same source), “The island recently voted in favor of a party that seeks gradual independence from Denmark.” So, rather than becoming a U.S. territory, Greenland is moving towards independence. That’s the polar opposite of what Trump and his ad-minions tell us.

(By the way, this is yet another lesson in Trump-talk. Whatever you hear from him, the opposite is true. It’s really very simple, but then so, apparently, are far too many of us, US voters.)

As you probably already know, all this comes to our attention this week because Vice President (can you believe it?) Vance’s wife was planning a visit. She wasn't invited and she wasn’t welcome. So when Greenlanders made that clear, the vice president along with national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright joined Usha (rimes with Russia) Vance in a trimmed down itinerary. Instead of a wide-ranging social, public relations trip, they are limited to visiting the U.S. Space Force outpost at Pituffik where they are unlikely to hear the unsocial truth from disgruntled Greenlanders.

And it’s that Space base I want to focus on. It is a trump card Greenland can use against Trump. If I were a Greenlander I would be protesting under a sign that says: ‘Evict US Space Force!’ You see, that’s the way you fight. Not parrying the other’s blows, but reining a bunch of your own down on them. Btw, Democrats have never learned this pugilistic lesson and look where they are now.

Greenland certainly receives lots of benefits from that US base, but that doesn't matter. Threatening to evict the US Spacers is not evicting them. It just puts the opponent, US in this case, on their heels. When you’ve got ‘em moving back defensively, new opportunities arise. Guards are dropped and if you’re quick enough and bold enough and strong enough, you knock ‘em out. And that’s a win.

AP reports Vance “is expected to make the case that Danish leaders have ‘spent decades mistreating the Greenlandic people, treating them like second-class citizens and allowing infrastructure on the island to fall into disrepair.’” Duh!?

I spent 20 years living in the U.S. Virgin Islands where I was not allowed to vote in US elections because we I-landers are in fact second-class citizens.

And then there’s Puerto Rico. The Virgin Islands are outside the US Customs Territory, but Puerto Rico is within it which should give citizens there an even higher class US citizenship. It doesn’t. And as we all remember the infrastructure there is not only in disrepair, it is too often not even in working condition. In his first term, Trump responded to the horrific damage of Hurricane So-in-So by throwing rolls of paper towels to the devastated populace. In other words, if Greenland became a US territory it would suffer the same fate as Puerto Rico.

I’m not a Greenlander. I’ve never been there, and don’t want to go. I like warm rather than cold. But I do believe in standing up to bullies and what Trump is doing is the worst kind of bullying.

Stand up, Greenlanders! Wish we could say we had your back but we’re too busy pulling the knives out of ours.

