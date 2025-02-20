Lake Huron

The time is just a little overdue to create the Great Lakes International Rights of Nature Accord. That’s because this week the DOGE boys “abruptly dismissed” 14 US Fish and Wildlife Service employees responsible for lamprey eel control in the Great Lakes. Thumbwind reported the $7 billion Great Lakes fishing industry is threatened by the invasive species.

In addition to the 14 Fish and Wildlife lamprey researchers, Kelly House reports 60 US Forest Service Great Lakes employees and 50 EPA workers were also affected. EPA’s Region 5 office also lost six attorneys “responsible for prosecuting polluters.” EPA Region 5 covers Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Lamprey eels were introduced to the Great Lakes over a hundred years ago when new shipping channels were open to the ocean and the species invaded.

Because of the dismissal of these professional experts, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, a US/Canada joint effort, is now considered “in very serious peril,” according to its policy director. “We don’t know if we’ll be able to continue our work as planned.”

GLFC has been spraying to keep the lamprey population in check, but now an estimated 4.5 million female lampreys could lay 450 billion eggs next breeding season. This would be an environmental and an economic disaster since the Great Lakes fishing industry (commercial, recreational and tribal) generates between $393 million and $1.47 billion annually, according to Thumbwind.

Like Europe is now realizing, the Great Lakes cannot depend of the US government for support as it had in the past. That’s why we who would see the Great Lakes happy and healthy need to recognize the Great Lakes live. They are a living entity and as such have natural rights, like the right to exist, prosper, produce and be healthy. To do that we need a document like the Great Lakes International Rights of Nature Accord which would codify the effort to bestow legal rights of nature to the Great Lakes.

This is already being done on a smaller scale. The Ho-Chunk, a Siouan-speaking tribe in Wisconsin, in 2015 added a clause to their nation’s constitution which reads: “Ecosystems and natural communities within the Ho-Chunk territory possess an inherent, fundamental and inalienable right to exist and thrive.” This is a statement other tribes would be wise to include in their own constitutions.

This simple statement is all that is needed to officially, meaning legally, recognize the natural rights of the Great Lakes. Simply replace ‘Ho-Chunk territory’ with ‘Great Lakes basin’ and you’ve got the mission statement for the Great Lakes International Rights of Nature Accord.

Not long ago people in Toledo organized successfully to grant natural rights to Lake Erie. It was passed into law and lived for a year and a day before it fell to a court challenge. The people who worked so hard to make it happen seem to have broken up and gone their own ways now, but the idea of extending the rights of nature to the Great Lakes is alive and living at the Earth Law Center. They are working to implement rights of nature across the globe.

In November 2023 they reported on a rights of nature victory in Panama where the Supreme Court ruled a massive copper mine was unconsitutional. By the way, the copper mine which is envisioned for the Porcupine Mountains in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula could be stopped in its tracks if the Great Lakes International Rights of Nature Accord were in place today.

Earth Law Center also reported how the rights of the Marañon River in Peru were upheld in a civil court victory last October. The point is the Earth Law Cener is ahead of the game when it comes to implementing the rights of nature. They even have a detailed paper on the Great Lakes.

In her report ‘Rights of Nature for the Great Lakes’ Melannie Levine wrote, “Earth Law Center (ELC) seeks U.S. and Canadian recognition of the Great Lakes as a legal entity possessing rights. Legal status would ensure permanent and rights-based protections for the Great Lakes, creating legal structures that require that these ecosystems be restored to health. By contrast, our current legal structure treats the Great Lakes and its nonhuman inhabitants as property, incentivizing its destruction.”

So there is plenty of groundwork already done. There are existing bi-national agreements and in the case of Lake Erie, legal rights have already been granted, only to have them taken away on a technicality. What is lacking today is a spearhead, a popular uprising. Maybe that’s something we can work on together.

Share