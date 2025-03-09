Good Humor Man
Where is the Good Humor man
now that we need him?
Gone like garlic for eternity
(or is that passenger pigeons?)
Those siren bells announcing
his approach
towards us in white wheeling
ring a ling, ling oh happy din.
With Good Humor comin’
I scream, you scream,
We all scream for ice cream.
Ah those happy summer days of yore
before the hard freeze of winter wars
Iran, I rant.
Iraq, I rave.
I run after his truck
in memories fading.
The old lamplighter
made the village night brighter
The Good Humor man
made the city streets sweeter.