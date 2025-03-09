Where is the Good Humor man

now that we need him?

Gone like garlic for eternity

(or is that passenger pigeons?)

Those siren bells announcing

his approach

towards us in white wheeling

ring a ling, ling oh happy din.

With Good Humor comin’

I scream, you scream,

We all scream for ice cream.

Ah those happy summer days of yore

before the hard freeze of winter wars

Iran, I rant.

Iraq, I rave.

I run after his truck

in memories fading.

The old lamplighter

made the village night brighter

The Good Humor man

made the city streets sweeter.

