Picture this: You’re out on the street looking good. It’s springtime and you’re feeling it. You look up at a bird and whistle. The bird looks down and whistles back. Sweet interspecies communication all on a public thoroughfare, when suddenly you are surrounded by 12 burley men in mufti and masks who know what they’re doing and what they’re doing is you.

You scream as they bind your hands behind your back and whisk you violently into an unmarked van. People on the beautiful spring street are aghast. No one knows who you are or who they are, but the act is burned into their heads for the full length of their lifetime. While you have been kidnapped, they have been terrorized.

Meanwhile, the bird flies away.

The important thing is, the people who performed this act are terrorists. By definition, those who terrorize are terrorists. Being affiliated with a federal government, or any government for that matter, does not absolve them from that definition. Those who terrorize are terrorists. Those agents who kidnap US citizens from the streets are terrorists, and they know it. That’s why they wear masks. Bank robbers wear masks. Honest people only wear them for medical reasons or to hide their identity on Halloween. Those agents of terror know what they are doing is wrong and they try to hide from their involvment by covering their faces. To quote Daffy Duck, ‘That's despicable!’

So with this knowledge, what should be happening is that the public, we who are suffering from government terrorism, should band together to use our vast networked intelligence and learn who those individual terrorists are. Who is the man or woman behind the mask?

They are people. They live somewhere. They have a family. Yet they are domestic terrorists. That can’t be good for them or their families. Think of the bad karma they are incurring, and all for a damned paycheck. They must be identified for their own good. They need to be shamed and ridiculed. They need to be made fun of in their homes and in their homely haunts. They must be made to see that they are terrorists and they must be made to change their ways.

We need to go on the offensive and this is one way of gently punching back.