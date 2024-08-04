A new word has popped into my vocabulary, and it is as timely as it is ugly sounding. Gynecocracy is pronounced ‘guy na coc ra see’ yet it refers to the rule of women. A term I like better is gynarchy, but both mean the same thing — ‘women rule.’ It is timely because of the shift I see in American politics. With the recent advancement of Kamala Harris towards the highest position of power in the material world, this word arriving fulfills that old Yogic truism, When the pupil is ready, the teacher arrives.

The teach then is, what is gynarchy?

In his book For an Amerindian Autohistory, George E. Sioui has a chapter entitled ‘The Matriarchy,’ another word for gynarchy. In it he introduces Johann Jakob Bachofen who in 1903 “described the matriarchy, or ‘gynecocracy’, as he termed it, as a stage of human evolution, with any deviation from it representing an imbalance.”

Since we spend our lives living in a patriarchal hierarchy, we can chalk this up as yet another reason we are out of balance. Perhaps this is the prime reason, the reason from which all the others emerge—environmental destruction, systemic violence, dog-eat-dog economics, and the rest. We’re out of balance because we’re not a matriarchy.

Electing Kamala Harris won’t help with that. We will have a woman ruler but of a hierarchic system which is still basically patriarchal. She’ll be wearing the pants but they will be pants not a skirt, if you know what I mean.

It seems like an impossible task to topple this hierarchy because we sense the complexity of it. After all, we are encoiled in it every hour of every day. But it hasn’t always been so. The Iroquois of past and present show us the practical application of gynarchy.

Bachofen called gynecocracy “the poetry of history; we may add that it represents the period of profane intuition and of religious premonition. It is a time of piety, of superstition, of wise moderation, of equity. All these qualities … are attributed by the Ancients with surprising unanimity to the gynecocratic peoples without distinction.”

In this matriarchal world, he wrote, “all men are brothers, all women are sisters, until the victory of patriarchy undermines the homogeneity of the masses and replaces confused uniformity with consistent grouping.”

Sioui, himself Huron, recognizes gynecocracy as the governing system of the Five Nations and his own ancestors. “According to Amerindian gynocentrist thought, the patriarchal theory of evolution, no matter how refined or intellectualized, is nothing but an apology for racism, sexism, and what we term ‘androcentrism’.” He defines androcentrism “as an erroneous conception of nature that places man at the center of creation and denies non-human (and indeed non-masculine) beings their particular spirituality and their equality in relation to life’s balance.”

Iroquois society was a gynarchy and it was a heterarchy, meaning individuals were free and did not follow a ruler or rules if they didn’t want to. According to Sioui, “New World men and women dictate a philosophy for themselves in which the existence and survival of other beings, especially animals and plants, must not be endangered. They recognize and observe the laws and do not reduce the freedom of other creatures,” including men.

Eyewitness accounts of life among the Iroquois confirm women’s superiority in that society. In 1724 Jesuit Father Lafitau wrote, “Nothing is more real than the women’s superiority. It is they who really maintain the tribe, the nobility of blood, the genealogical tree, the order of generations and conservation of the families. In them resides all the real authority; the lands, fields and all their harvests belong to them; they are the souls of the councils, the arbiters of peace and war; they hold the taxes and the public treasure; it is to them that the slaves are entrusted; they arrange the marriages; the children are under their authority, and the order of succession is founded on their blood.”

What role do the men have? Lafitau answers, “The men, on the contrary, are entirely isolated and limited to themselves. Their children are strangers to them.” While that might paint a pretty dark picture of what it was to be an Iroquoian man, Sioui sends some compensation our way: “Natural man, that is, one who belongs to a matricentrist society, entrusts his seed to woman who conceives, nourishes, and educates it. Thus filled with goodness, humility and gratitude, man cheerfully carries out his role as protector.”

Brandao further explains life in this world. “The Iroquois…traced descent through the female bloodline, and divided work and many social activities along gender lines. While men cleared the forest for fields, women planted and harvested the crops. Men did the hunting, but women usually carried and cleaned the game. Women raised the children and mourned the dead, but curing the sick fell to men. If the activities each sex was expected to perform did not always reflect a balanced division of time and labor, they nonetheless illustrate the symbiotic relationship between men and women in Iroquois society.”

He further details family organization. “The families usually included the mother, her children, and her daughter’s children. Husbands did not live with their wives; instead, they lived in the same household as their mothers, brothers and sisters.”

Village sizes could be from the hundreds to the thousands. Iroquois cultivated the Three Sisters in fields outside the palisades. The fields “belonged to the village rather than individuals, but it is likely individuals tended their particular parts of the communal field. Each village and each tribe was self sufficient….The Iroquois traded among themselves for mostly ceremonial and social reasons, and they appear to have engaged in little trade with other groups.”

This verifies what Sioui said about them being outside the trade network that was centered and headed by the Ontario Iroquois. It must have been a major a reason for the animosity between the groups. Had the Iroquois Five Nations been part of the peaceful, interdependent trade network grudges old and new would have had a chance to work themselves out In the everyday turning of the commonweal.

The concept of gynarchy would be impossible to implement in any world without the secret ingredient, women-led clans. The Iroquoian women are clan leaders and through the clan system their word is magnified.

According to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy website, “Among the Haudenosaunee are groups of people who come together as families called clans.” In other words, they are not technically families but they come together as one, an important distinction. “As a matrilineal society, each clan is linked by a common female ancestor with women possessing a leadership role within the clan.”

What Brandao wrote of the past is true today: “Central to the Iroquois culture and government was their clan system, the social structure by which their descent was traced and familial relationships were established. The mechanisms by which the clans made decisions also served as the basis for decision-making in villages, between villages, between tribes, and among the members of he League of Iroquois as a whole.”

Sioui wrote, “The matricentric thought in these societies springs from the Amerindian’s acute awareness of the genius proper to woman, which is to instill into man, whom she educates, the social and human virtues he must know to help maintain the relations that are the essence of existence and life. Women do not control through some ‘force’ they possess…; they act through the natural intuition which Creation communicates to those who are open to its laws.”

When we have a female president of these United States come January, we would be wise to find ways to begin to install a female-led clan system, ala Iroquois, in order to lead us into a real gynarchy from which the Earth can again become balanced.

Our closest living example is Rojava, the embattled experiment in democratic confederalism, a non-hierarchic, non-patriarchal society administered in north and east Syria. From what I’ve read, it isn’t exactly a gynarchy, but it’s leaning that way which in practical terms means it’s closer to a balance between gynarchy and patriarchy.

Shall we call it, ‘Gynapatriarchy?’ ‘Patrigynarchy?’ Something else? Suggestions?