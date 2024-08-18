The Blackfoot Confederacy of Montana and Alberta claim they have lived in the same place for 10,000 years, but, “many scholars have concluded that the confederacy is a relative newcomer to the High Plains.” (I don’t consider Montana the ‘High Plains’, but that’s just a quibble.)

The quote is from Eric A. Powell whose story ‘Ancestors of the Blackfoot’ is published in the latest issue of Archaeology Magazine. So first is the mystery of when they got there. Next is why they speak Algonquin. Powell points out “the Algonquin family…includes many languages spoken by peoples living around the Great Lakes and on the Eastern Seaboard” which is where, “Euro American anthropologists have argued,” they originally came from.

That kind of thinking gets you in trouble. When dealing with spans of years in the tens of thousands we’re better off thinking in terms of movement rather than origin. You can be sure the Algonquin living around the Great Lakes and the Eastern Seaboard did not originate there. They moved there from somewhere else.

In the story hotlinked here I suggested the possibility that the first Algonquin wave might have come to the Eastern Seaboard from the north along the Atlantic coast then inland heading west northwest. If so they would have hunted arctic animals who lived in refugia between the glacier’s high ice walls. At the time of postulation I felt like a human language isolate, but Eric Powell’s article shows me there are others who speak the same language.

He says the Blackfoot have no collective memory of a migration from the east which experts say was “in the last millennium.” The Ojibway have a collective memory of their migration from the Eastern Seaboard to the Great Lakes. The talking stick Wallam Olum is effectively a tale of the great Delaware migration from the west, though Delaware tradition does not seem to recognize that long, strange trip. The point is, people remember mass migrations.

Blackfoot oral traditions “do tell of a migration from the north that took place long ago, when giant beavers and camels still existed but nothing in Blackfoot oral history matches the history anthropolosists have written for them.”

Fun fact, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Library, the Western Camel (Camelops hesternus) lived in North America for 45 million years, only going extinct “a mere 11,000 years ago.” That’s around the same tme the Wisconsin glacier started to retreat from Montana. And it seems there was a glacial refugia 300 miles east of Blackfeet nation.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, “The highlands to the northwest diverted the glaciers to the east and west, leaving a large ice-free pocket between Glasgow and Hinsdale,” a stretch of about 25 miles along today’s Route 2, the northern-most US two lane blacktop. The Blackfeet Indian Reservation is about 300 miles west of this ancient refugia, which looks to me like the passage those proto-Blackfeet took from north to south.

Recent DNA studies back up Blackfeet oral tradition. Powell wrote, “A genetic study has now provided support for the Blackfoot people’s belief that they have live on their traditional lands from time immemorial.”

A team of archaologists “analyzed DNA samples” from six living Blackfeet and seven ancestors. “To their surpirse, the researchers discovered that the Blackfoot did not share any genetic affinity with Algonquin groups, or, indeed with any other Native American peoples.”

Very strange! Linguists tell us the Blackfoot are Algonquin-speaking people but geneticists tell us they are not. Can both be true? They better be or we’ve found a huge scientific fault.

The researchers discovered the Blackfoot genetic heritage “probably broke off from other Native groups around 18,000 years ago.” Unitil now I had only known of two primary genetic trees which split off the original Ancient Beringian, Northern Native American and Southern Native American with local variations emerging from both. But this means around the same time NA and SA were breaking away from AB, Blackfoot was doing the same. And if the Blackfeet, why not others like the Comcaac-Seri of Sonora, Mexico?

A little long history: Thirty-thousand years ago East Asian and Ancient North Eurasian lineages mixed together to form what by 20,000 years ago is clearly something new, the Ancient Beringian lineage. This was a new race of humans on the ancient face of Earth. This is the American Indian yesterday and today, unique to this hemisphere and uniquely suited to this half of the world.

In other words, around the time the Blackfoot lineage was diverging, so were the Northern Native American and Southern Native American lineages. I had thought there was only this one split from the Ancient Beringian lineage. But this Blackfoot lineage isolate sheds a different light on things. Where there was only two, now there are many. We have to assume those ancient Blackfoot ancestors were not the only people who isolated so long they became their own lineage.

I’m fascinated by the Seri. Not only was a Seri buried in a Hopewell Mound circa 200 AD in Ohio, their language is an isolate, like the Basque, which suggests they might also be lineage isolates like the Blackfoot are now found to be.

It’s a good time to be an anthropologist, amateur or otherwise.