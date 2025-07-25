I can’t be happy while people are being forced into starvation in Palestine. I mean growing old is bad enough, but daily reports from women who have no food for their children in the morning is worse. I feel my face contorting in a curious way and I wonder what it means. In this look I’m curious, disgusted, appalled, helpless, frustrated, angry and begrudgingly accepting.

The helpless part hurts the most. There is literally nothing I can do to stop the starvation and the genocide in Gaza. The way things are my money won’t reach them. It will only pile up at the border with the rest of them. My words are useless because my voice is so small; it’s inhuman on so many levels.

The object is to feed as many as soon as possible. Daily deaths must continue to rise if status quo continues. As I write this I feel them dying off my left shoulder. They wonder at my belly exposed under this heat dome. As you read this the time between my writing and your reading will have seen more deaths, more promising children gone before they could bloom. Snap! Snap! Snap!

And we sit, helpless. Unless …

Somehow there needs to be a breech in that border. If the gates are closed, go over the fence. One multi-national, military-led, honest to goodness fighting force, the elite of many armies, which would break down the fence and secure space for the food, water and medicine distribution to follow.

US citizens must be involved in large numbers. Not our Army, Navy, Air Force or whatever, something independent of the Federal government, recruited state by state and coordinated heterarchicly.

Volunteers welcome.

While this fantasy is extreme, the actual border breaking need never happen if we could find a way to unite our small voices. In other words, we have a great number of people in the United States who want that Palestinian mother to have the chance to feed her children tomorrow morning. How can we turn that number into action?

Until then, donate to Gaza relief. World Food Programme

