I just emailed this message to my Senator. I followed the hotlink below and found him easily through that portal. Feel free to copy and paste—

Like all Indians past, present and future, Leonard Peltier was fighting on his own land to save his own land. That’s what it came down to. Did he kill someone? I don’t know. Maybe, maybe not. It doesn’t matter in the larger perspective of defending farmily and homeland, and throw in way of life. Whether Leonard Peltier did it or not, he has paid the price and should be set free.

#FreeLeonardPeltier

