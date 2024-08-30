“During the siege of Wounded Knee more than two hundred and fifty thousand rounds were fired at our people by the U.S. marshals, FBI agents, the tribal police, the GOONS, and white vigilantes. Those boys weren’t kidding. And neither were we.” Part IV ‘becoming political’ Prison Writings, my life is my sun dance by Leonard Peltier.

Up until now the attempts to free Leonard Peltier have not worked, but there is reason to believe it might now if we give it a push. That push is our will, each of us individually, combined.

But the only way we can combine our wills and make that push which would free Leonard Peltier after 49 years in prison for defending his homeland, is if we agree it should be done, Leonard Peltier should be free.

Do you believe that? Do I? I can’t speak for you, but I can for I ’n’ I. The American Indian Movement came out of a pervasive consciousness I shared.

To refresh my memory: Wiki- “The Wounded Knee Occupation, also known as Second Wounded Knee, began on February 27, 1973, when approximately 200 Oglala Lakota and followers of the American Indian Movement seized and occupied the town of Wounded Knee, South Dakota on the Pine Ridge Reservation.” It lasted until May 9, 1973. “Result: United States victory, siege ended; Wounded Knee returned to US government control.”

That’s the short of it. The long of it is Leonard Peltier still in prison.

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, the “landmark, bestselling account of the crimes against American Indians during the 19th century,” came out in 1970. I read it a year or two later so I’ve always had the two linked in my mind, that is the release of the book detailing the injustices and the liberation of Wounded Knee. That’s what we would have called it in Ann Arbor, if we’d a been there to call it. We hippies were always liberating things. It was another word for reappropriation and could apply to your favorite pen or your girlfriend. I see and saw the siege of Wounded Knee for what it was, an act of taking back land that was appropriated illegally, immorally, violently and unjustly.

As a freedom fighter Leonard Peltier should have been freed long ago, but as a scapegoat he has been kept tethered. Trouble is, the reason for the scapegoating has long since gone. Instead we have a case of equilibrium of inaction. A body at rest stays at rest, kinda thing. And the body that needs to be moved makes Shelob look like a trap-door spider. It is ultimately the complex, interwoven, not exactly in-sync, US Federal justice system and it doesn’t respond to public prods. It responds to law and, like the good dog it is, the word of its master.

Enter our greatest hope, Joe Prez wielding his executive authority as a lame duck president. Trouble is Joe Prez needs to understand, Leonard Peltier needs to be free. That’s where we come in. We as that force of combined will, and here’s what ‘we’ can do—Contact the White House. This link is being provided by Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund.

Share