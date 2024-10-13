The first time we saw him he was walking on his hands. It happened in the Old Main auditorium at Wayne State in Detroit. It was a freshman-level acting class. The instructor had his back to the stage when he appeared literally heels over head, his long white hair dangling towards the floor, his equally white beard following suit. We students kinda gasped, not out loud but with our eyes, if you can imagine that.

He came from stage left and never said a word, never smiled or tried to communicate with us. It was a purely intentional act. It worked. The world stopped for a moment of amazement. When he exited stage right, we got back to class like nothing happened, except, it did. And the mystery of it built until the teacher finally confessed, “That was Fred the Server.”

When the weather was good, Fred would do hatha yoga on his favorite patch of lawn. He attracted a yard full of lithe bodies, which meant a small crowd of variously interested on-lookers. I’d never seen anyone doing yoga and have to admit I was more interested in looking at those lithe bodies than attaining unity with the divine. I was young and dumb and full of — well, you know.

Fred was THERE. He didn’t just do yoga, he was a yogi. His name, honestly, should have been Yogi Fred the Server. I don’t know to what level of enlightenment he enjoyed at that time, that was before my sadhu days, but he was a whole person in ways that I can’t describe. Floating above it on a cloud of semi-permanent bliss, comes to mind.

I didn’t know him except to see him around campus. It was ’71, ’72. He was probably around that age himself. His poetry book, which I have before me, is dated Sun. Jan. 30 - 72 —. He gave it to me that day inscribed, “To Gary, you bring me good news — kindness is a wealthy plant and grows in welcome soil, say Fred The Poet Server.” I treasure it and love looking at that old poet’s face. He is wearing a white helmet liner with the title ’27 poems’ and his name on it. It’s funny and highlights his lightheartedness.

That day is marked on my memory for many reasons. The sun had just gone down and I was walking home along Jefferson Avenue near Indian Village. On my left was a brightly lit Biff’s, a burger chain all porcelain and neon, but not in a good way. The kind of place with no dark corners to hide from the light. Through the glass I saw Fred looking forlorn and out of place. Out of place? It was incongruent! Impossible! A vegetarian yogi in a burger joint? He seemed vacant and something in his face caused me to go inside. I sat down next to him and and struck up a conservation. The talk came easy, and I could see he needed it.

He was on the cusp of a dilemma. He’d had a most unusual proposition made to him by a group of people who said they were from California. As it turns out they were trying to recruit him to come to San Francisco to live. I read it as them trying to build character in their city, but what a way to do it. Fred was ours. He belonged to Detroit. He belonged to the Art Center and Wayne’s campus. He was a living legend. He was our living legend and they were out to steal him, robbing us of not an insignificant part of our human character.

As I recall they made him an offer that was pretty attractive. I wish I could remember what I said that was good news to him. It came from a good place and I remember leaving there feeling righteous.

I never saw him after that, but something tells me he did go. Wouldn’t you?

Poem for Fred the Server

First there is point of view

Then he who is looking through

to see the world both old and new

as it changes

Due to these two

point of view and looking through

small mind’s change

appearances rearrange

You and I are not opposed

au contraire

We serve each other

as a pair

Likewise we serve

the things we possess

mind, body, home, land

failure and success.

As sure as second serves first

from your point of view

so I serve you

I, the seer looking through.

Based on EE Wood — Shankara’s Eighth Meditation

Gary A. Schlueter

Metamora

April 14, 2009

* Shankara was an incarnation of Shiva who may have lived in the 800s, but that’s contested, jovially and vociferously.