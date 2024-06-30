For those who seek
Adapted from Shankara’s Third Meditation
For those who seek
the nature of true being
among the illusions produced
by an ocean of things surrounding —
Devotion to the Infinite Instructor imparts
direct knowledge to the heart
with three wise words, ‘That thou art.’
For those who find
there can be no return
to being surrounded
by false bottomed seas.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Acorn Archive to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.