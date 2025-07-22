Beto O’Rourke

If I were still a Democrat I’d throw my support behind Beto O’Rourke because he’s the first Democrat in the past 50 years to use the other ‘F’ word—fight. In an interview on the PBS Newshour yesterday he said the magic words, “I think what people want is a Democratic Party that will fight…. We have to fight back. We have to fight fire with fire…. Everything's on the table. Whatever we need to do to get this country back.”

I remind you, this truculent talk was from a Democrat, the people who are so notoriously wimpy they allowed Gerald Ford to become president after Nixon resigned in disgrace. The Dems justified this by saying the country had been through enough trauma so they didn't call for a new election. Remember, Nixon had cheated his way into the White House and his reward for being caught in this nefarious exercise was to fly home to Yorba Linda a free man and to have his vice president take over the reins of power. Democrats did that by being wimps, by not fighting, by thinking the voting public needed to have their emotions somehow soothed. Didn’t they hear us celebrating?

Beto encapsulated this Democratic trend, “Historically, our party has been more interested in being right than being in power.” He said under Trump, Republicans are more interested in power at any cost, legal or illegal, constitutional or unconstitutional. Consequently he added, “We have to be ruthlessly focused about winning, holding on to power, and then using that power to fix a badly broken system that is not working for tens of millions of our fellow Americans. If we do not do that, not only will we lose political power, we may very well lose this country.”

The idea of losing our country to the autocratic oligarchy is the fuel which is igniting this Democratic tirade Beto encapsulates as, “Fight back with everything we have. Nothing off the table.”

He sees the division in the Democratic Party as people who want to fight back on the one side and people who want to “bend the knee” and submit on the other. He called out Chuck Schumer for signing the continuing resolution which funded the government and “gave Donald Trump and Elon Musk a blank check to do what they want.” He said the was no reason to do that.

The latest indignation is that President Trump wants Texas Republicans to redraw Congressional district lines in their favor in order to ensure a victory in the 2026 national midterm elections. O’Rourke said Trump is underwater on his key issues and people don’t like the direction the country is heading under his leadership. Ergo, this effort to gerrymander Texas even further.

He said there is something Texas Democratic legislators can do. They could just walk out when the vote comes to the floor robbing the opposition of a quorum. He said other states under Democratic control could do as California Governor Newsome is considering, gerrymander their states to get more congressional seats. But this option comes with a cost. It’s sleazy. Or as one TV pundit put it, it’s breaking the norms for Democrats.

Later on the same program, political reporter Amy Walters agreed with Beto about divisions in the Democratic Party between those who want to fight and those who don't. But she noted in California it is in the constitution that an independent body redraw those districts. So even if Gov. Newsome gets the California legislature to go along with him, there will be a very strong court challenge. Or else he could go to the voters in the form of a referendum which would take away the power of that commission which is something they set up.

What it comes down to is breaking norms in reaction to what the Republicans are doing in Texas. Obviously, Beto O’Rourke’s reply comes up trump: “Fight back with everything we have.”

His vision for America is a place where you can work one job and make ends meet, where you are guaranteed to see a doctor when you are sick and even before that, where you have access to fresh water and healthy food. In other words, a modified Bernie Sanders platform. Yay team!

Then he is strongly opposed to the US’s involvement in the on-going slaughter in GAZA. “We have to stop being complicit in the bombing and the starving and the slaughter of innocent children in Gaza.” He wants to use "the awesome power” of the United States to bring about a free Palestine.

If I were a Democrat I would get behind Beto O’Rourke and the fighting wing of the party. As a newly minted Independent I may still send him some ideas and maybe money, though at this juncture PBS needs it more than he does.