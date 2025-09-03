Pritzker called Trump ‘unhinged’

There’s growing evidence, the Trump takeover of blue cities is creating a new breed, the fighting Democrat. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is one of them. He’s readying for the Texas National Guard who are or will be deploying to Chicago. He also said federal agents and military equipment are staging at the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago. Pritzker calls for Chicagoans to keep cool and do not provoke a confrontation which Trump can then use to prove he was right.

AG Larry Krasner

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is another Democrat emerging as a tough guy on the national scene. You believe him when he says, “I ain’t backin down!” Krasner has joined Pritzker, Newsom, et al as Dems with their fists up ready to go face to face with TACO Trump in the bright red trunks.

In a YouTube interview Krasner stared the camera down while he filled the air with pointed assaults in the form of reminders of what a vile criminal we have as president of the United States.

Most importantly, Krasner introduced a tool he called “state prosecution.” He said National Guardsmen and/or federal agents who break the law are liable to state prosecution. Talking directly to the troops, he said, “They get to tell a Philadelphia jury why exactly they thought they could invade this city.… They get to wear the consequences, whether its handcuffs, a jury trial or a jail sentence.”

In ‘TV Scenes We’d Like to See’ I request images of Pennsylvania State Troopers pulling a couple of masked, armed but otherwise unidentified ICE agents from an unmarked van as they are trying to whisk away a worthy immigrant. Handcuffs high up behind their backs, frog marched with their ICE agent heads nosing the ground as they go. Pleeeese!!!

According to Krasner, when the state prosecutes these fascist freaks, they will stay prosecuted (this time). He pointed out, the president can’t come to their rescue because he “can't pardon anyone who is convicted in state court.”

When Trump’s known perpetrations are listed succinctly with Krasner’s vocal placement I felt embarrassed I, and by extension we, have let slip the social garment of decency, truth and public morality. We have sunk as a people under Trump. Make that, we sink as a people under Trump, since it is an on-going thing.

What can we expect from a leader who steals from the poor to give to the rich, who’s a 34-count felon, who led an unsuccessful insurrection resulting in murder and mayhem, who is banned from doing business in his original home New York, who is an open-mouthed, groping braggadocio, who was in concert with Jeffrey Epstein and the Monster, who is himself a convicted rapist? When you look at it like that, you wonder what have we done, we who only ride the wave? What have we done by our not doing or not doing enough?

What hope we have is in people like Larry Krasner, heroes of the law, with the balls to use it. He is he first I’ve heard to speak of using the local police force to arrest anyone who is breaking the law during these invasions, including the invaders.

This is a new area to me—where police force meets armed forces. Here’s the national and local thing clashing head on, and intentionally. It’s the intentional part that makes what Attorney Krasner says so exciting.

This is transferable stuff. What goes on in Philly, in this case, does not stay in Philly. It is gratefully extended as an aide to any who has the capacity to implement it and the need to do so. That would be Chicago immediately, then Baltimore, then wherever else the Trump Trompers trumpet. Odd, that Detroit is not on that list. Could it be because it has a white mayor?

Newsom deals Trump ‘invasion’ a heavy blow

The federal court ruling on September second, that Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and the Marines in Los Angeles was illegal is a gift to his fellow Democratic governors from Gavin Newsom. Let history remember it was California that landed the first blow in defense.

The federal judge who ruled against Trump’s invasion of Los Angeles, also deemed the term invasion improper since “federal officials lacked a valid basis for the deployment.” Odd, that. It says because there was no plan behind their deployment, the deployment was not an invasion. It’s a case of not seeing the forest, only a tree.

Still it is a plank from which to develop a platform, not a political platform, a place from which we see the larger pattern, not just the invasion of Los Angeles, the pattern that shows what Trump seeks is the overthrowing of Democratic-leaning cities. He wants them under his thumb and at his disposal. From this platform the forest will be seen for what it is.

While that September 2nd decision was specific to Los Angeles, it is precedent for Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, et al. The Trumpers stated long before the decision against them that Los Angeles was going to be the template for future actions. Now with this decision proving the deployment of federal troops was illegal and violated the Posse Comitatus Act, “which prohibits the use military forces for domestic law enforcement,” Trump faces more than an uphill battle, he faces what is swiftly becoming a unified front of state officials protected by their own laws and exercising the power those laws give them to the fullest and maybe just a little beyond.