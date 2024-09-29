The leader of the Joe Biden fan club, Heather Cox Richardson, gave us some great journalistic depth on the Federal Emergency Management Agency, aka FEMA. In her latest ‘Letters from an American’, she explained how disasters were handled before the federal government got involved and how that involvement evolved into that great security blanket we know and love as FEMA.

She also noted how it almost broke under the inefficient bumbling of the president we called Gdub whom I’m dubbing Gdumb. Basically, after 911 President Bush, the younger, created yet another huge cabinet level redundancy called the Department of Homeland Security. What the hell is the Department of Defense if it is not first and foremost ensuring our homeland is secure? (That’s a rhetorical question, no need to reply.) HCR reminded us that along with FEMA, 21 other agencies were combined under the rather flimsy umbrella of Homeland Security.

Having been a FEMA public relations officer in 1983 when St. Thomas got hit with a thousand year rain event, I’m hip to emergencies. (I literally wrote ‘Surviving the Storm: Boater’s Edition’ for the Virgin Islands government’s emergency management office.) For the record and as a point of reference we got 18 inches of rain in 11 hours. Turn your shower on all the way and step under it. Let it run like that for 11 hours and imagine the shower spigot covering a 100 mile area and you get the picture. The official report at the time by Russell E. Curtis, Jr. called it “the most intense rainfall in recorded history.”

Consequently, I have a soft spot in my heart for FEMA and when George, the second, bundled it with the other agencies I was very vocal in opposition. Unfortunately, the PBS News Hour reporters on my TV screen acted like they couldn’t hear me.

As it is with many of my prognostications I was right about this one, too. Two years after George’s big blunder, Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans triggering the largest disaster response in our history. As HCR writes, “FEMA”s inadequate response prompted a 2006 reform act that distinguished responding to natural disasters from responding to terrorist attacks.”

Unfortunately, it did not take FEMA out of Homeland Security, which is my advice, but it did lead to an elevation of the role of FEMA, especially in these times when the climate is getting meaner and uglier.

The plug uglies who came up with Project 25’s extreme weirdness have it in their minds that the government is a business and therefore expenditures must be cut. As HCR writes, Project 25 “calls for slashing FEMA’s budget and returning disaster responses to states and localities.” Oddly enough, this is how we did it before the federal government got involved. We do not want to return to that plan.

To all government officials I say this, government is not a business. Throw your ideas of profit and loss out when you deal with government budgets. Governments are there to take care of the greater things of our society. Take Indiana for an example of right-leaning business polticians wrong-thinking about we the people-dem. Google tells me, “The state projects a surplus of $733.3 million at the end of fiscal 2024 and $412.2 million at the end of fiscal 2025.” On top of that Indiana State Comptroller’s Office reported a $2.9 billion surplus at the close of 2023. Those state elected officials responsible for this brag about it, and worse than that, the people-dem don’t call them out for their flippancy. (Hoosiers, you’re just too damned nice!)

Government money is not meant to be hoarded; it is meant to be dolled out for projects which make the public burden lighter, easier and happier. And that definitely is not Project 25’s thinking.

FEMA is a necessary assett. Protect it or pay the disastrous price—all by yourself.

