I hate to be made a fool of. And I hate to create false hopes. I went to visit the Wyandot of Anderdon welcome center in Gibraltar, Michigan last month but couldn’t find it. I went to city hall but the very active and acute counter person had never heard of it. She made some calls and no one knew what I was talking about. They knew the Wyandot of Anderdon owned some property but that was it. I drove over to where they directed me and it was mostly swamp, or more correctly wetlands. There was a small War of 1812 memorial but not a word about the Wyandot. I thought it odd then kept heading north to the Springwells Mound Group aka old Fort Wayne.

I’ve written to various Wyandot of Anderdon officials but have never received any reply. I thought it odd, then kept on with my research hunting and gathering. I have high hopes for the Wyandot of Anderdon, but now wonder if those may be false.

The ancestors of the Wyandot were among the first to erect mounds at Springwells. The archaeological studies of the Six Points site near Gibraltar shows the earliest occupations as being Hopewell which puts them between 100 and 500 CE. A strong argument can be made that the Springwells site a few miles north of Six Points was one of the places where the Iroquois people emerged from the pervasive Central Algonquin cultures around 700 CE.

The Wyandot people in general and in toto can claim Detroit as a place of origin, that makes the Wyandot of Anderdon heirs to the one mound that is left of the Springwells mound group, an historic site called Fort Wayne, where I was inducted into the Armed Forces of the United States January 17, 1966.

As I've Archived elsewhere, Fort Wayne belongs to the City of Detroit and is managed by its parks department. There was talk of turning over part or all of the site to the Potawatomi who were known to have buried their dead on those mounds as late as the early 1800s. In my last report on this topic I stated that since the Wyandot's ancestors buried their dead in those mounds for 800 years before the Potawatomi arrived in Michigan, they should be part of any ownership scheme.

But now I wonder if the Wyandot of Anderdon are blood enough to accept the ancestor’s mantle, in this case stewardship of the Springwells Mounds Group. What’s left of it exists in Delray, an area of Detroit that has been dedicated, some might say sacrificed, to heavy industry. When in ’69 I drove through there one winter morning delivering the Free Press in the predawn hours the air was thick with a broth that smelled of rotten eggs. Nearby Zugg Island is an environmental disgrace and a Detroiter’s standing joke. Delray is where the new Gordie Howe Bridge will meet terra firma on the US side. It is the place rapid travelers will spring onto I-75 and be gone never knowing the mess below.

Reading two comments to a story by John Hartig for ‘Great Lakes Now’, my confidence in the Wyandot of Anderdon was severely shaken. Dated Nob. 2, 2020, the story is entitled ‘Great Lakes Moment: Sacred land of the Wyandot of Anderdon Nation.’ Acknowledging that these are the “views and assertions” of John Hartig not ‘Great Lakes Now’ or Detroit Public Television, it begins, “Metropolitan Detroit sits on the traditional territory of the Wyandot of Anderdon Nation.” Usually, that assertion would make my heart soar like a hawk, but I had read the comments section first and now my heart’s sore like a squawk.

“The Wyandot of Anderson is a fake Nation and they are not actually Native American.” It was signed Hadassah GreenSky who also wrote, “They are an LLC and non-profit. They do not belong here. True Wyandot were absorbed into the Anishinaabek nation.”

Wow! Lot’s of stuff to sift through there. Saying: “They do not belong here,” reminds me of the parody song of the poetic affirmation, Desirerata which reminds us, “You are a fluke of the universe and do not belong here.” I actually bicycled through a square of a small town in Mexico one afternoon where that song was playing. There was nobody around, no one to stare at the long haired freak circling round and round their square listening to this tirade of negativity which he seemed somehow to enjoy. The hard edge of Hadassah GreenSky tells me he or she was not joking, but I can’t help seeing the funny: Imagine not being good enough to exist in Delray.

A quick search of federally recognized tribes in Michigan does not show the Wyandot of Anderdon so I imagine GreenSky is right about that. And I’m willing to accept that they are both an NGO and an LLC. The implication is that they are a business because of the LLC but that’s just a legal protection for members of the NGO, which may or may not be a shady thing.

But I’ve got two beefs with GreenSky’s statement that the “True Wendat we’re (sic) absorbed into the Anishinaabek nation.” First, the Anishinabek is not a nation. It is a people, a way of living, a belief system that is pan-national, larger than one nation.

Next, I don’t believe ‘True’ Wendat’s were absorbed into any single Algonquin nation. Even in the halcyon pre-contact days Petun Wendat and Ottawa intermarried, yet each tribe remained distinct. Even in flight from the Haudenosaunee in the late 1600s the Wendat and Ottawa retreated together, but each retained their own language and culture. The Wyandot who formed after the Wendat fled from Ontario were distinctly Iroquoian and were therefore given the honor of first among equals in the Indian multi-nation war confederations of Pontiac and later Little Turtle.

Are the Wyandot of Anderdon of today the ancestors of the Wyandot who defeated the American armies of Harmer and St. Clair? GreenSky would say, No, writing, “At best, the Wyandot of Anderson is a group of race shifters and white supremacists who actively fight the true Nation Americans in the local region and hold fraudulent tribal IDs, which is a federal level crime.”

Yet in 2000 Ontario archaeologists and author Charles Garrard invited the chief of the Wyandot of Anderdon on a dig of a Petun midden. Dr. Garrard is expert enough to know a phony from the real thing, or he should be. In1978 he became an honorary member of the Wyandotte Tribe of Oklahoma.

Earlier he, his wife Ella and Wendat linguist John Steckley and their team had researched the Petun to discover via the archaeological record their various migrations after they left southwestern Ontario around 1650. In digging up village sites they recognized they had an ethical responsibility to contact the living Petun. Garrard wrote, “Perhaps, above all, they should know that their graves and ossuaries were being safeguarded and respected.” He also hoped the Petun might share some oral tradition still alive in tribal memory. And they did!.

In Ontario Archaeology Garrard wrote, “In July 1975, Chef Leonard N. Cotter invited me to address the annual council of he Wyandotte Tribe of Oklahoma at Wyandotte later that year… While at Wyandotte, I was sent to meet an Elder Matron on the question. of the Canadian ancestry of the Wyandot.

“Ceilia (Cecile) Boone Wallace, Shundiahwah of the Big Turtle clan, not only knew that her grandmother had been born in Canada (on the former Anderdon Wyandot Reserve south of Windsor) but she remembered the only previous Canadian researcher to visit the Wyandotte of Oklahoma, Marius Barbeau” (in 1911).

Here is a respected elder whose grandmother was born and raised an Anderdon Wyandot. This directly connects the Anderdon with the Oklahoma. While researching Petun-Wyandot migration routes from Ontario, Garrard discovered “…there was the exciting possibility of it leading us to the modern descendants of these people. By the late 1960s, we had identified the Wyandotte Tribe of Oklahoma as the principal surviving descendants of the Petun.” This is proof against GreenSky’s claim that the Petun Wyandot had been “absorbed into the Anishinabek nation.” Garrard relates, “We realized that the Petun had not become extinct, but continued to exist under their own name, Wyandot….”

Regarding the veracity of the Wyandot Nation of Anderdon, Garrard addresses them with the same respect he has for the Wyandot of Kansas and Oklahoma. After receiving his honorary membership, Garrard “made contact with two other groups of Petun-Wyandot descendants, namely the Wyandot Nation of Kansas and the Wyandot Nation of Anderdon in the Detroit Valley, on both sides of he river.” (What he clumsily calls the Detroit Valley, I join LaSalle in calling Le Détroit.)

From that time on he only did his archaeological work “with the permission. of and in partnership with, Wyandot descendants.” In 2000 he included Chief Ted Warrow of the Wyandot Nation of Anderdon along with Chief Janith English of the Oklahoma Wyandotte and Darren English, Tribal Cultural Coordinator of the Wyandot Nation of Kansas to a public excavation course in Ontario. Sue Anderson, a Chippewa of Rama, also attended, further proving the long-standing and continuous cooperation between the Iroquois-speaking Wyandot and the Algonquian-speaking Chippewa, part of GreenSky’s absorbing Anishinabek nation.

There is a nasty side to GreenSky’s remarks which I suspect are related to GreenSky’s mentioning those fights supposedly between the Wyandot of Anderdon and the local Anishinabek tribes. Maybe the very ownership of the Springwells Mound Group is at stake. Maybe its naught but a tempest in a tea pot.

While I have never encountered the elusive Wyandot Anderdon in person, I’m satisfied by my research (hunting and gathering) that they are direct descendants of the Petun-Wendat whom the French encountered near Nottawasaga Bay off Georgian Bay, Lake Huron in the 1600th century. While they may have intermarried with EuroAmericans they are nevertheless Wyandot, that’s because the Wyandot consider lineages rather than blood lines in determining tribal inclusion.

And finally, while the Wyandot Nation of Kansas and the Wyandot Nation of Anderdon are not federally recognized tribes, the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma is and as of 1999 all three created the Wendat Confederacy where they pledged to support each other.

So GreenSky is so wrong. The Wyandot Nation of Anderdon are heirs to the Northern Iroquois tradition.

