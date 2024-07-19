Caption: Sunwatch (Fort Ancient) Village replica

One of the great mysteries of the ancient Midwest is who exactly were the people who built the elaborate earthworks named for Colonel Charles Whittlesey, the Ohioan who initially reported on them in the 1840s. They are in extreme north-central Ohio along the Lake Erie shore and seem to range from the Maumee River near Toledo to the border with Pennsylvania, though some have claimed the Whittlesey territory stretched from the Wabash in Indiana to the Genesee River in New York.

For the record, my theory is the people of the Whittlesey Focus were Upper Mississippian who were directly influenced by the culture that emerged at Cahokia around 1000 AD. Like in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan it is likely the core influencers were actually emissaries of Cahokia who probably spoke a Siouan dialect. They would have mixed with the local Algonquin-speaking tribes as they taught them about the ways of this new, more efficient culture. I think they brought shell-tempering with them and taught it to the local Algonquians who themselves went through a major change at the same time, creating the Sandusky Tradition whom we know historically as the Mascouten, Kickapoo, Sauk, Miami and maybe Mescaukee (Fox).

This is not a popular or accepted stance. The big guns who studied the Whittlesey Focus have other ideas. For instance Greenman the man who named the Whittlesey Focus and excavated many of their sites had differing opinions of who those Whittlesey people were. In 1935 he declared they were Erie, the Ontario Iroquois tribe who lived next to the Whittlesey in northern Pennsylvania and New York. James Fitting wrote, “Morgan and Ellis (1943) and later Morgan (1952) proposed that this was the most logical identification.” Then in 1937, long before Morgan and Ellis got on board, he changed his mind. Fitting wrote, “Greenman (1937) did not believe the Whittlesey material could be either Erie or Seneca.” But he doesn’t seem to offer an alternative.

In his paper ‘South Park Village and the Whittlesey Tradition of Northeast Ohio.’ Brian Redmond curator emeritus of archaeology at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History suggested they might have been running with the Algonquin-speakers who migrated across Lake Michigan when the Iroquois Confederacy swept through on the wings of war circa 1650 +/- 50.

He wrote, “We know that by the middle of the 1600s the French began trading operations near Green Bay, Wisconsin which attracted many of these dislodged peoples who coveted the metal implements and symbolically important glass ornaments of the Europeans. Were the refugees from the Whittlesey Tradition among the Algonkian-speaking tribes who moved Northwest to meet the French? We still do not know the answer to that question.”

Redmond probably came to that question via the work of James Fitting and David Stothers. They were contemporaries studying ancient cultures of the Great Lakes. Stothers is more definitive than Greenman about who Whittlesey people were. That’s what I like about Stothers’ work, he tells a good tale and doesn’t leave you hanging. Apparently he never wrote a book, but he did contribute many papers. His ‘Indian Hills’’’’ (33W04) tells us who he thinks occupied those mysterious Whittlesey earthworks.

He wrote, “The integration of the archaeological data from the west ends of Lake Erie and Ontario with the ethnohistoric information derived from early maps and documentation strongly suggests that the Indian Hills site, and the other components of this phase, represents the historic Assistaeronon (Mascouten), while the Whittlesey tradition in the region of the south central Lake Erie shore, probably represents the Ontarraronon (Kickapoo), two very closely associated central Algonquian groups of the early historic period.” There you have it! Stothers says Whittlesey people were Kickapoo (Algonquin). I respectfully disagree.

The ‘archaeological data’ he mentioned included Fitting’s ‘Late Woodland Cultures of Southeastern Michigan,’ from which the following is taken. Fitting examined 1,638 Whittlesey rim sherds and discovered 96 percent or 1,572, “fell into four large categories.” Only 66 weirdos remained and Fitting put them into “several categories. Only one of these categories contained material characteristic of the Young sequence. This was the Parker Festooned type which was represented in 15 rim sherds….This was less than one percent of the total sample from these sites….”

So the presence of Younge material is only one percent of the rim sherds found at Whittlesey, and that was Parker Festooned from the Parker site in Corunna, Ontario near the St. Clair River in the geographic region I call Lé Detroit. Fitting called these Parker Festooned makers the Wolf phase of the Younge sequence, who were the Michigan Iroquois.

Here comes the twist. When Fitting was writing this he put the Parker site as an extension of the Younge Tradition beginning around 1400 AD. While he has his dates right, some 10 years later Stothers discovered the Wolf Phase was part of the Sandusky Tradition, an Algonquian roots group. Stothers discovered the Wolf Phase (proto-Mascouten and Kickapoo) moved into the territory of the Younge people, and caused the termination of that people in southeastern Michigan, that is until they returned as Wyandot after the Euro invasion, and then as a heavily altered version.

I wonder, when in his ‘Indian Hills’ essay Stothers claims the Kickapoo were the Whittlesey, is he basing it on rim sherd ceramics that comprise 1% of the total uncovered there? That’s a pretty weak argument, but he has a stronger stool to stand on. It is based on shell tempered ceramics found at a Neutral village site near Hamilton, Ontario.

In ’79 & ’80, Paul Lennox and David Stothers puzzled over why “the ceramic assemblages from the Hamilton site in the Niagara Peninsula of Ontario, and the Indian Hills site in northwestern Ohio were extremely similar, in fact, nearly identical.” Stothers wrote, “The conclusion has been that the foreign shell tempered ceramic assemblage from the Neutral Indian Hamilton site does indeed represent the presence of Mascouten captives who were probably brought back from one or more Indian Hills phase villages.”

Early writings of the French Jesuit missionaries who lived among the Ontario Iroquois tell of many Mascouten captives among the Neutral. “In the year 1649, the Neutral Indians are said to have taken 100 captives from the Fire Nation. And in 1641, 170 more captives. Again in 1642 , a Neutral raid on” the Mascoutens “brought back about 800 captives. Similar successful raids into Mascouten territory took place in 1643 and 1644 (Hunt 1940).”

The key here is the shell tempered ceramic assemblage. This means Stothers, Lennox and Prahl all associated shell tempering with the Mascouten who were close neighbors and kin to the Kickapoo. Apparently they were right.

In their trace-element analysis ‘Parker Festooned Pottery at the Lawson Site’ Trigger, Yaffe, Dautet, Marshall and Pearce say that while there is no evidence of shell-tempering in either the Parker Festooned (Algonquin) or the Iroquois pottery at the Lawson Site, which by the way was said to be a village of 1,500 people at its height, despite “the early use of shell-tempering in the Sandusky Tradition.”

In the introduction, the authors recognize the Parker site in Lambton County, Ontario across the St. Clair River from Marysville, Michigan as “Central Algonkian Sandusky Tradition,” aka the historic Mascouten. This means Stother’s Sandusky Trad cultural model is accepted as common knowledge by these later experts, but not so much that captive Mascouten theory.

The Lennox and Stothers conclusion that the shell-tempered ceramics found at the Neutral site in Hamilton, Ontario came from Mascouten who were captured, is not the conclusion of Trigger et al in their analysis of the Lawson Ontario Iroquois site. Both were Neutral Huron sites. They wrote, “Trace-element analysis does not provide evidence to support the suggestion currently favoured by archaeologists that most of the Parker Festooned sherds found at the Lawson site came from vessels manufactured there by Central Algonkian women who had been taken captive and incorporated into that community.”

Instead they say the vessels came from “one or more sites of the Sandusky Tradition.” They recognize the warfare that was going on between the Neutrals and Mascouten. “It does indicate a need to re-think the processes that may account for how such large quantities of Parker Festooned pottery arrived at the Lawson site.”

They close with some interesting questions. “Might the Iroquoians themselves, rather then Algonkian captives, have brought this pottery back from conquered sites? But if so why did they bring so much of it? The possibility should not be ruled out at this point that this pottery may represent non-violent contact.”

Non-violent contact! Why that’s un-American! I suspect Trigger et al might be Canadians.

But there’s another possibility. While the Neutral might have been at war with the Mascouten, that war might not have extended to other Sandusky Tradition people like the Kickapoo whose ceramic styles were the same.

So we know that early on in the Sandusky Tradition, these Algonquian-speaking people were using shell tempering in their ceramic pots and that the Tradition began around 1000 AD, according to Stothers. Since that is also the time shell-tempering appears in their village sites, I’m thinking this is one of the traits which made up this new Tradition.

This is all in agreement with Stothers and the others, but where I veer off into Anthrofantasyland is with the appearance of another new people at that same approximate time, the Whittlesey Focus.

The University of Michigan’s Emerson F. Greenman coined the term Whittlesey Focus in 1935 because he couldn’t associate the lithic and ceramic material he found with any tribes known to be present in northern Ohio at the time. In his paper ‘Late Woodland Cultures of Southeastern Michigan,’ James Fitting writes,“Greenman established the Whittlesey Focus because he could find no connections with any historic group.”

This tells me they were immigrants, that’s why there is no historic trace of them. They built earthworks they did not live in but used for celebrations and other special occasions probably like trade fairs. They were influential and brought with them maize agriculture ala Cahokia Mississippian. In his ‘Indian Hills’ paper David Stothers wrote, “The charred remains of maize, beans and squash mark the Whittlesey tradition as the first fully agricultural society to develop in northeast Ohio.” I believe that was their gift to the Great Lakes.

It’s reasonable to believe the Whittlesey people influenced the local Algonquin Tradition, using those earthworks to teach them this agriculture, how to grow the Three Sisters (maize-bean-squash). And showing them the advantage of shell-tempered ceramics in storing and keeping this magnificent, complete protein combination.

In ‘Indian Hills’ Stothers revealed the grit tempered ceramic sherds came from “a single area of the site,” which itself is on the Maumee River near Toledo. “It was this area which produced radiocarbon dates of AD 710, 890 and 1110. The remainder of the site produced shell tempered ceramics which displayed motifs and techniques which were radically different from the grit tempered Woodland ceramics.”

Either a new people began to use the site or the Woodland people transitioned to this new ceramic tradition. Since the Sandusky Tradition comes into existence around this time, I think what we see in the ceramics is proof of its birth. In other words, it’s possible Whittlesey Focus was the father of the Sandusky Tradition. It seems they coexisted together in peace until the Iroquois Confederacy chased them both out.

We have ample proof the Sandusky Tradition fled across Lake Michigan to avoid the Iroquois raiders, but I’ve never seen any mention of a mysterious ‘other’ culture among the refugee tribes in Wisconsin. Brian Redmond may be right that there were some Whittlesey people among the fleeing Algonquins. It’s just as likely some were captured and converted by the Iroquois. I think it’s possible the majority of Whittlesey people returned south, some perhaps to similar cultures on the Mississippi and others down the Appalachian chain to the Smokey Mountains of North Carolina where they helped shape the Cherokee culture we know and love today.